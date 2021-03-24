5 WWE Superstars who can answer Bobby Lashley’s open challenge to ‘take out’ Drew McIntyre – Possible change in WrestleMania match, big return on RAW? 

Things took an interesting turn on WWE RAW this week. The opening segment of the show witnessed Bobby Lashley and Sheamus engage in a brutal match. Right after the WWE Champion secured a win, he was surprised to see that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had started assaulting Sheamus.

After watching The Hurt Business members gang up on Sheamus, Drew McIntyre walked out to help his best friend. This led to a Handicap match in which Alexander and Benjamin teamed up to take on McIntyre on WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior won that in-ring bout, which prompted Bobby Lashley to search for someone else who can tame his WrestleMania opponent inside the ring.

You all want a chance to shine? Here it is on a silver freaking platter! GO GET HIM! #WWERAW https://t.co/LgInk16wW8 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 23, 2021

The WWE Champion will expect someone to answer his challenge soon. Whoever can get the job done will get a world title shot and possibly find an ally in The Hurt Business. In this article, we will take a look at five superstars on RAW who can step up for the task.

#1 Sheamus (one final shot at being involved in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37)

Sheamus still poses a huge threat to Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Sheamus has been one of the top performers on RAW for a while now. He delivered five consecutive brutal matches facing Drew McIntyre thrice and Bobby Lashley twice. A little over a month ago, Sheamus had a WWE Championship match within his reach, but the plans quickly changed after McIntyre lost the title.

Although his former best friend came to his aid on RAW, Sheamus was not happy that all the attention went to the staredown between McIntyre and Lashley. He believes that a WrestleMania match was booked between the two superstars because he built up that feud. Thus, he feels neglected from the title picture.

Right after this week’s RAW, Sheamus discussed his past year in WWE and talked about working hard inside the ring every night. He said that he brought out the animal within Big E on SmackDown, pushed McIntyre to his limits, and dominated Lashley inside the ring. Sheamus could use Lashley’s open challenge to fight McIntyre once again. This will be his final shot at booking a spot for himself in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Sheamus wants everyone to know that keeping out of the title match is a big mistake. A memorable confrontation with McIntyre will help strengthen his argument. Sheamus also attacked Riddle backstage, teasing the possibility of a United States Championship match at WrestleMania.

However, Sheamus stated that he doesn’t care about Riddle during his appearance on the recent edition of RAW Talk. It appears that The Celtic Warrior has plans to hijack one of the biggest title feuds in WWE before WrestleMania.

