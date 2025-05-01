5 WWE Superstars who can change their characters after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania always resets the deck of WWE's rosters. New champions are crowned while some stars turn heel or face. Others disappear after the big event for various reasons. Some need time off. Some are part-time performers.

Another way to switch things up after a huge show is for certain performers to change up their characters. Portraying the same thing year after year can be boring and hold a star back from moving up the ladder.

Many successful stars have kept the same persona for years. It still doesn't mean that switching things up would be a bad idea for some wrestlers.

The change could be subtle or big, depending on the situation. The next five WWE stars should change their characters after WrestleMania 41.

#5. AJ Styles finally listens to Karrion Kross

Should AJ Styles embrace the dark like Karrion Kross wants him to? (Credit: WWE.com)

While it's a pretty basic character, the WWE Universe loves a heroic AJ Styles. His moveset fits a face perfectly as he blends several high-risk moves with ground-based attacks.

Styles is currently a face, but Karrion Kross has tried to turn him to the dark side. It hasn't worked, but everyone Kross has dealt with in WWE eventually changed.

Losing to Logan Paul can't sit well with The Phenomenal One, so turning heel would refresh his character. Teaming up with Kross would also give him something meaningful to do since he's been relegated to two-minute backstage segments.

#4. Dominik Mysterio slowly embraces being a fan favorite

It's taken a few years, but Dominik Mysterio may be heading toward a face turn in 2025. His character was easy to hate, especially when he was terrorizing his father and Damian Priest.

Due to his willingness to take on any challenge, fans have started to cheer for Diry Dom during matches. It happened in a match against Gunther and again during his Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41.

If he stops cheating to win every match, he may change fans' opinion of him. He won the title without cheating at WWE's biggest show of the year in a match where he could have easily done so. He's still a kid, so perhaps he matures into a man in 2025.

#3. Charlotte Flair finally adds a meaningful wrinkle

A gimmick tied to one's family can be both a blessing and a curse. For one, it gives a second, third, or even fourth-generation star a foot in the door. Few current performers have borrowed more from a parent's legacy than Charlotte Flair.

While she does the work in the ring, she has to credit her father for her look, music, moves, and pushes. That has been part of the problem with her - she never changes and is the same bland character as a heel or face.

Her WrestleMania 41 feud with Tiffany Stratton provided her with the chance to add some nuances to her character. The real-life comments caught her off guard and showed that she can be vulnerable.

If she showed more vulnerability, it would make her more relatable. As a 14-time champion and daughter of one of the greatest of all time, it's hard for fans to relate. Connecting to fans is what got Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, and many others over.

#2. Gunther turns over a new leaf in WWE

Gunther could tone down the seriousness and show more personality after losing his title (Credit: WWE.com)

Gunther's entire character has been a no-nonsense wrestling savant who holds the ring as sacred. He's more of a wrestler and isn't a fan of sports entertainers like The Miz. That still doesn't mean success only comes one way.

For the most part, The Ring General has sent everyone packing. Only Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso have pinned him. Since he's suspended until Backlash, Gunther could return with a more reserved yet respectful demeanor.

Respecting the ring means more than loving the craft. It could extend to enjoying how others interpret the craft and make it work for them. He's shaken a few hands after matches, so there have been seeds planted in the past.

#1. Jey Uso blends multiple emotions

Jey Uso rose in popularity due to his loud, fun-loving nature and connection with the fans. It's extremely similar to the Yes! Movement and Daniel Bryan's ascent to the top of WWE.

He won the Intercontinental Championship and tag team gold after leaving the Bloodline. It was the opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Title that forced a slight change ahead of WrestleMania 41.

By toning down the theatrics and adopting a more serious persona, he was able to dethrone the biggest thorn in his side as a singles competitor. He doesn't need to abandon the 'Yeet' stuff because that's his gimmick.

By acting more seriously and picking his moments, he can show he's more than just a popular catchphrase and gesture. Things will also get harder as he tries to hold onto the title.

