8-time main eventer, 31-time champion - 5 WWE Superstars who can be considered Mr. SummerSlam

SummerSlam is widely regarded as WWE's second-biggest annual premium live event. A traditional "Big Four" event, it has become a WrestleMania-esque spectacle in recent years with big stadium shows, gigantic main events, and blockbuster returns.

This year's show looks as great as ever, promising a brutal Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlining a stacked card.

Many performers have graced the event's illustrious history, creating a series of iconic moments, matches, and memories. From The Mega Powers defeating The Mega Bucks to Roman Reigns decimating John Cena, The Biggest Party of the Summer never fails to amaze the WWE Universe.

Some names have managed to stand out from the rest, providing the most notable moments in the chronology of the event. On that note, let's rank five WWE Superstars who deserve to be in contention for the "Mr.SummerSlam" title.

#5: Nobody has made more SummerSlam appearances than Randy Orton

The Viper has incredible longevity at the event

Randy Orton shares the record for most SummerSlam appearances ever alongside The Undertaker, with the two legends sitting at sixteen apiece. The Phenom possesses a better win-loss record at the event, with ten wins to The Viper's eight.

Despite the former's incredible longevity, with 23 years between his first and last matches, Orton's catalog stands out slightly more. The Apex Predator's legendary moments at the event include his first world championship win in 2004, a Money In The Bank cash-in in 2013, and a controversial clash with Brock Lesnar in 2016.

He also defeated The Deadman in 2005 after failing to break The Streak at WrestleMania 21. Although injury ruled out a rumored main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for The Viper, he will likely continue to hold his aforementioned record for the foreseeable future.

He pips The Phenom to a place on this list.

#4: Hulk Hogan has a spotless SummerSlam record

LandOfThe80s @landofthe80s On this date in 1988 the first WWF SummerSlam event took place in Madison Square Garden. The "Mega Powers" ( @hulkhogan & Randy Savage) defeated the "Mega Bucks" ( @MDMTedDiBiase & Andre "The Giant") in the main event. #80s #80s wrestling On this date in 1988 the first WWF SummerSlam event took place in Madison Square Garden. The "Mega Powers" ( @hulkhogan & Randy Savage) defeated the "Mega Bucks" ( @MDMTedDiBiase & Andre "The Giant") in the main event. #80s #80swrestling https://t.co/lMTlUgEMRW

Hulk Hogan holds the most impressive unbeaten record in SummerSlam history. The Immortal One competed at The Biggest Party of the Summer six times and won on each occasion. He main evented four editions of the event, including the very first one.

A current WWE Superstar closest to matching The Hulkster's unbeaten record is Charlotte Flair, who holds a 5-0 record. The Queen is not booked to compete at this year's event, so Hogan's record is safe for now.

However, as far as male competitors are concerned, it will take at least five years for Drew McIntyre to even the tally, which is at 2-0 at the moment.

#3: Edge has an incredible Win-Loss record at The Biggest Party Of The Summer

The Rated R Superstar has won 12 matches at the biggest party of the summer

Nobody has won more SummerSlam matches in history than Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer has recorded twelve wins at The Biggest Party of the Summer, two more than his fellow record holder. Even more impressively, these victories have come in just fourteen appearances.

The Rated R Superstar's stats speak for themselves, but his match catalog is just as impressive. From tag-team classics in the late 90s to singles barn-burners with the likes of Eddie Guerrero in 2002 and Seth Rollins in 2021, Edge's consistency and longevity is unmatched.

Here's hoping The Rated R Superstar will be a last-minute addition to this year's card.

#2: Seth Rollins is arguably one of the best SummerSlam performers of his generation

Rollins makes his entrance at SummerSlam 2021

Seth Rollins is seemingly the most accomplished SummerSlam performer of this generation. For starters, he has the most appearances by any superstar to debut in WWE since 2010, with eight. Holding a 6-2 win/loss record, The Visionary is well on his way to becoming the most prolific performer in the event's illustrious history.

Rollins' historic resume includes the first ever Universal Championship match against Finn Balor and a technical masterpiece against Edge, which were his only losses.

His more successful efforts include a classic Title vs. Title match against John Cena, a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, and bouts against Dean Ambrose, The Bar, and Dolph Ziggler. Win or lose; The Visionary always delivers technical excellence at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If history is anything to go by, his bout against Riddle at this year's edition will be a strong contender for match of the night.

#1: Brock Lesnar has the greatest main event record in SummerSlam history

Brock Lesnar has been a dominant force at SummerSlam over the past decade. The ten-time world champion has main-evented a record six consecutive editions between 2014 and 2019, bringing his total number of main events to eight.

Since winning his first world title at the 2002 edition by beating The Rock, The Beast has dominated the headlines of almost every iteration he has been part of. Some of his most iconic moments during this run include decimating John Cena in 2014 and controversially defeating Randy Orton by TKO in 2016.

To this day, the build-up to his 2015 match against The Undertaker ranks among the most intense in SummerSlam history. Moreover, his return in 2021 was one of the biggest of the year. With his ninth main event coming up, few would bet against him coming away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Seth Rollins vs Riddle be the match of the night at Summerslam? Yes No (Tell us which one it will be in the comments!) 4 votes so far