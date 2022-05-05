5 potential WWE 2K Showcase Superstars

When 2K Games announced they'd take a break after negative reactions to WWE 2K20, many questions circled the wrestling video game franchise. In January 2022, Rey Mysterio was announced as the cover athlete for 2K22, featuring a Mysterio Superstar Showcase.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames



Available NOW! Go behind the mask of the legendary @reymysterio in the #WWE2K22 Deluxe Edition and enjoy the Season Pass and the Undertaker Immortal Pack. Booyaka!Available NOW! wwe.2k.com/buy Go behind the mask of the legendary @reymysterio in the #WWE2K22 Deluxe Edition and enjoy the Season Pass and the Undertaker Immortal Pack. Booyaka! Available NOW! wwe.2k.com/buy https://t.co/8uYi5msAkp

With 12 matches against opponents such as Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, and JBL, the Mysterio Showcase was a nostalgic moment for many wrestling fans.

While WWE 2K23 isn't a definite thing, with WWE reportedly in talks with EA Sports over the franchise's future, it's never too early to think of five potential WWE Superstars who'd be great candidates for a superstar showcase mode.

5. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge in WWE 2K22

Edge is one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time. When he was forced to retire in 2011, it broke the hearts of many fans. When The Rated-R Superstar returned in 2019, it sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

An Edge 2K Showcase could potentially cause some issues. Edge's best friend and long-time tag team partner Christian is a member of AEW, and how could one possibly have an Edge showcase without Edge & Christian?

However, if AEW and WWE (and 2K Games) agree, having an Edge Superstar Showcase would be full of incredible memories. Any fan would love the ability to play through two incredible TLC matches, the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, Rated-RKO, and his more recent feuds with Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

4. WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Randy Orton in WWE 2K22!

Speaking of Edge's Rated-RKO days, a Randy Orton Showcase is necessary. Orton is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars and has been a major player since 2002. Orton has done everything one could in WWE with multiple Royal Rumble victories, a Money in the Bank victory, and winning every title the company offers besides the Universal Championship.

With WWE recently celebrating Orton's 20th anniversary, showcasing The Viper's biggest moments in a video game isn't a bad choice. An Orton Showcase should include his Evolution days, Legend Killer gimmick, The Authority storylines, and RK-Bro.

3. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in WWE 2K22!

2K players have seen Shawn Michaels in the Superstar Showcase a few times, most recently in the Rey Mysterio Showcase. However, there hasn't been a showcase dedicated to The Heartbreak Kid. Michaels earned the nickname Mr. WrestleMania as he's been a part of some of the biggest 'Mania matches in history.

What's great about WWE 2K Showcases is all the content one can unlock by completing the story. Michaels has had some of the most iconic ring gear during his 26-year career, and seeing the evolution of that gear in a video game would be a beautiful sight.

2. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H in WWE 2K22

If WWE and 2K Sames wanted to, having a D-Generation X Showcase would be extremely fun. However, having Triple H be the centerpiece for a Superstar Showcase would be just as entertaining. When Triple H announced his retirement right before WrestleMania 38, most of the wrestling world felt a sense of sadness, showing just how loved Triple H was.

From the Hunter Hearst Helmsley gimmick, the phenomenal DX stable, to the Evolution days, having a Showcase spanning The Cerebral Assassin's career would instantly be a fan favorite.

1. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in WWE 2K22!

The most obvious choice for a Superstar Showcase is the newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. In 2K22, 2K offered an Undertaker Immortal pack this year, including three of The Undertaker's most popular attires. As one of the most beloved superstars, The Undertake is the #1 choice for a Superstar Showcase.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames Make your opponents rest in peace with the @undertaker Immortal Pack, featuring three playable versions of the Deadman and MyFACTION EVO cards. Now available to purchase as a standalone pack. #WWE2K22 Make your opponents rest in peace with the @undertaker Immortal Pack, featuring three playable versions of the Deadman and MyFACTION EVO cards. Now available to purchase as a standalone pack. #WWE2K22 https://t.co/oWsgMOoSk5

For years, 2K fans have been asking for a casket match to be added to the game, and what better way to include a casket match than to make it an unlockable item in an Undertaker Showcase? There are countless Taker eras, from his early WWE days to The Ministry of Darkness and The American Badass gimmick.

There's no shortage of candidates for a Superstar Showcase as WWE has produced some of the most iconic wrestlers, and choosing any of the five listed above would make for a great time in any 2K video game.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh