5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on RAW

Austin Theory captured the United States Championship this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Seth Rollins defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Theory finally had some luck on his side at the premium live event.

Seth connected with a Superplex and had Austin in position for a Falcon Arrow. Bobby Lashley came out of nowhere with a Spear and leveled Rollins. Austin fell on top of The Visionary for the pinfall victory and escaped as the new United States Champion.

Listed below are five WWE RAW stars who could challenge Austin Theory for the US title.

#5. Former WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins

Austin Theory brutally attacked Seth Rollins during a recent episode of RAW. The Visionary had just successfully defended the US title against Finn Balor, but Theory attacked after the bell.

Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year but failed his cash-in attempt on Seth due to outside interference from Bobby Lashley. Rollins will likely arrive at RAW tonight with revenge on his mind.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has every reason in the world to demand another United States Championship match. The All Mighty lost the title to Seth Rollins following an unexpected attack from Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins insulted Lashley after the attack and convinced the champion to put the title on the line in a weakened state. Bobby wasn't the superstar pinned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and in fact was the one that delivered the move that put the champion down.

Bobby Lashley will absolutely be going after Austin Theory's title on the red brand, likely sooner rather than later.

#3. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been out with an injury since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. He tore his pectoral muscle leading up to the HIAC match, but still put on an incredible performance and defeated Seth Rollins for the third time since his return to the company at WrestleMania 38.

The Visionary was a sore loser and attacked Cody with a sledgehammer on RAW after Hell in a Cell as a way to write Rhodes off of television. The American Nightmare will likely be returning in the next couple of months, and the first thing on his mind will be getting revenge on Seth Rollins.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel by reversing the Hurt Lock into a cover. The Beast has had his share of battles with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Tribal Chief has gotten the better of him more times than not.

Lesnar may attempt to go after the United States Champion now that it is the main title on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if that is the case when Brock returns to the company.

#1. Robert Roode

Robert Roode is out of action with an injury but will reportedly be returning soon. The wrestling veteran has been underutilized on the main roster but could possibly be showcased more now that Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

The Glorious One would be a terrific opponent for Austin Theory to help build up the young champion during his title reign. Time will tell if Roode finally gets a chance to show what he is capable of on the main roster when he returns.

