5 WWE superstars that have come back from a major injury

WWE superstars put their bodies on the line every time they step into the ring. They're so highly trained that they are able to perform even the riskiest move safely. Sadly, like any physical activity, injuries happen, and sometimes they can be career-ending.

When the unthinkable happens, WWE superstars are forced to step away from the ring. There are also major injuries that take years of recovery.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars that have come back from major injury.

#5 Daniel Bryan returned to WWE after retiring from the ring

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Breaking: Daniel Bryan has been cleared by WWE to return to in-ring action Breaking: Daniel Bryan has been cleared by WWE to return to in-ring action https://t.co/QOHHU8wTEg

Daniel Bryan's career in WWE hit its pinnacle when he captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania in 2014. After months of fighting The Authority on-screen, he defied the odds to win the prestigious gold in the main event.

The American Dragon defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match. Bryan had to defeat Triple H at the start of the event to get himself inserted into the bout.

Sadly, things didn't play out the way everyone had hoped once he captured the championship. Bryan began to suffer a loss of strength and required neck surgery. He underwent successful surgery and eventually returned, but it was only short lived.

On the February 08, 2016, episode of RAW, Daniel Bryan officially announced his retirement from the ring to the shock of the WWE Universe. He retired as he had suffered too many concussions throughout his career. Bryan continued to experience post-concussion symptoms and was no longer able to perform. WWE doctors would no longer clear him to compete.

Fast-forward two years and the shock of all shocks happened. WWE tweeted out that Daniel Bryan had been cleared to compete. He discussed his return that night on the March 20, 2018, episode of SmackDown. It had been a long journey for the former Intercontinental Champion, who was cleared by external doctors prior to WWE's clearance.

WWE executive Triple H spoke with USA Today's For The Win about Bryan's return in 2018:

"It’s been an amazing process. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do is tell talent that they can’t do this anymore. That you can’t live your dream. And for somebody like Daniel, man, it was soul-crushing. He went through *a lot* to try to get back to where he was, without any guarantee that it would ever work. But you take the advice of the doctors, the same doctors that told you he couldn’t, tell you he can… man, it’s like a second lease on life for him. Really excited, really happy for him. Watching him on TV the other night, just sitting at the monitor watching was unbelievable." Triple H said. (h/t PW Mania)

Bryan's return match was at WrestleMania 34 where he teamed up with Shane McMahon to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Bryan is still competing today, performing for All Elite Wrestling.

