5 WWE Superstars that the company currently has no plans for

WWE has some of the best wrestlers on the planet and countless hours of programming per week to fill. However, that doesn't mean that every superstar gets to have their time in the spotlight on a weekly basis.

Superstars often come and go because they don't catch on with the audience. In other cases, they aren't featured on television because the company has no creative plans for them.

Listed below are five examples of superstars that WWE currently has no creative plans for.

#5: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion and main-evented this year's WrestleMania against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The wrestling legend defeated KO but it was still an incredible accomplishment for Owens.

Since WrestleMania, Owens has feuded with Elias' younger brother Ezekiel and essentially vanished from television. There are reported plans for Kevin that are on hold due to Sami Zayn's popularity with The Bloodline. WWE hinted at Owens and Zayn teaming up when KO told him to replace his Bloodline shirt in a backstage segment on RAW.

#4. Austin Theory

Austin Theory seemed destined to be the next big thing in WWE, but that is no longer the case. The 25-year-old won the Money in the Bank ladder match in July as a surprise entrant. WWE official Adam Pearce announced he was in the match just before the bell and Theory went on to become the youngest superstar to ever win the MITB contract.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, he became the youngest superstar to ever lose his MITB cash-in. Theory attempted to cash-in on Seth Rollins' United States Championship but Bobby Lashley prevented it. Lashley got Theory in the Hurt Lock and Rollins capitalized with a Stomp to retain the title. The plan for Theory now would be to go back to the drawing board.

#3. Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss was saddled with a comedic gimmick alongside Baron Corbin that wasn't particularly funny. He broke out of that partnership and defeated Corbin in their rivalry in the process.

Baron Corbin currently has a new presentation with JBL as his manager. Moss is wrestling in generic trucks and his last match was a quick loss to Karrion Koss on the October 28th edition of SmackDown. The Andre the Giant Memorial winner might want to start creating more moments for himself before the WWE Universe forgets about it.

#2. Lacey Evans

It appeared that WWE initially had plans for Lacey Evans when the company aired a series of vignettes for the former Sassy Southern Belle. For weeks, Lacey spoke about her troubled past, the obstacles she overcame, and her time as a Marine.

However, she was then randomly turned heel and has been running in place on the main roster ever since. Lacey made a rare appearance on SmackDown on September 23rd. She lost to Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match ahead of the premium live event.

The entire purpose of the match was to give Liv Morgan a victory at the time and show that the SmackDown Women's Champion could be extreme before her bout against Ronda Rousey. Lacey played her part as the losing superstar and hasn't been seen since.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is an incredible athlete and was thought to be a huge addition to the women's division on the main roster when she debuted on April 8th. The former NXT Women's Champion was formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez in WWE's developmental promotion. But was given a new name by the company's previous leadership regime.

Rodriguez and Aliyah won the Women's Tag Team Tournament by defeating Damage CTRL in the finals. However, the team went on to lose the titles to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY just a couple of weeks later.

Since then, she was Roxanne Perez's selection in the Pick Your Poison match against Cora Jade in WWE NXT before Halloween Havoc and lost via DQ. The 31-year-old found a new tag team partner in Shotzi to go up against Damage CTRL but lost their shot at the tag team titles on the October 21st edition of SmackDown.

Rodriguez has been wrestling on WWE Live Events recently but hasn't performed on the blue brand since the loss to Damage CTRL in October.

