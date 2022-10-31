Sami Zayn's current storyline as the 'Honorary Uce' of The Bloodline might be the best thing going in WWE today. However, its unexpected success has come at the cost of Kevin Owens' current status in the company.

The former Universal Champion has largely been absent from television in October, with his only appearance coming on NXT. KO was last seen on RAW and SmackDown, teaming with Johnny Gargano.

It seemed he was set to get fully involved with The Bloodline, but Triple H has reportedly "paused" those plans. Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has reported that Kevin Owens is not on television because of how over Sami Zayn has gotten as a part of Roman Reigns' group.

"He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now. Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn." [H/T GiveMeSport]

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor tells

givemesport.com/88077946-wwe-t… @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport that Triple H's plans for Kevin Owens are now "on pause" due to how popular Sami Zayn has gotten. Sami's story with The Bloodline was supposed to last a few weeks, but that's changed with how over it's gotten with fans. 🚨@WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport that Triple H's plans for Kevin Owens are now "on pause" due to how popular Sami Zayn has gotten. Sami's story with The Bloodline was supposed to last a few weeks, but that's changed with how over it's gotten with fans.givemesport.com/88077946-wwe-t…

So, while WWE's plans to reunite Owens and Zayn are still alive, the moment will likely happen much later than anticipated. The latter was only supposed to be a member of The Bloodline for a few weeks before the angle blew up organically.

"Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn't come around often. This was supposed to be a little three, four week comedy deal, and it's getting big."

WrestleVotes further mentioned that KO is also likely being kept off television due to him not working shows in Saudi Arabia and Crown Jewel being WWE's next premium live event.

When could Kevin Owens get involved with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Following the universally positive response to their segment on last week's episode of SmackDown, fans will be hoping Sami Zayn remains alongside the Anoa'i family for as long as possible.

But once Roman Reigns and his cousins possibly kick him out of the group, he is set to become WWE's most beloved babyface. It may happen near the start of 2023, potentially leading to a Universal Championship match between Zayn and The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble.

With Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal in February, Sami seems likely to play a massive role in the show. That may be where he and Kevin Owens challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

When do you think Sami Zayn will leave The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Do you want Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to reunite? Yes No 0 votes