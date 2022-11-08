5 Reasons Austin Theory lost his Money in the Bank cash-in on WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Austin Theory shockingly lost his Money in the Bank cash-in during the main event of the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for his United States Title, and multiple superstars accepted the match. Finn Balor initially came out to confront The Visionary, but The Judgment Day wound up brawling with The O.C. instead. Mustafa Ali tried to accept, but Bobby Lashley attacked him before accepting the challenge himself. However, The All Mighty did not let the match officially start as he attacked Rollins.

Austin Theory, in an attempt to take advantage of a knocked-out Rollins, tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. This was spoiled by Lashley, who dragged the referee out of the ring after he hit the A-Town Down. The Visionary capitalized on the chaos and connected with the Stomp on Theory for a pinfall victory and retained the United States Championship.

Listed below are five reasons why Austin Theory joined the list of superstars with failed Money in the Bank cash-ins on their resume.

#5: He didn't get over with the WWE Universe

Austin Theory is an incredible in-ring talent, but his promos haven't resonated with the WWE Universe. The selfie gimmick has been done before by former superstar Tyler Breeze, and he has failed to connect with fans as a character.

There are still many years left in his career, but it may be time for Theory to return to the drawing board.

#4. Roman Reigns made him look like a fool

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 It’s been downhill for Austin Theory since this happened It’s been downhill for Austin Theory since this happened 😂😭https://t.co/PUVv1UrKhv

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Austin Theory had a promo segment after Vince McMahon resigned from the company. Theory noted that he is the youngest Money in the Bank winner of all time and vowed to cash in on the Tribal Chief.

Reigns referred to Vince McMahon as Austin's "daddy" and noted that he's not around to protect him anymore. The 25-year-old is yet to recover from the moment.

Following this back-and-forth, Theory tried to cash in his contract on multiple occasions, once at SummerSlam and again at Clash at the Castle. However, in both instances, he failed to make the coveted briefcase count. This has resulted in Theory losing a lot of momentum.

#3: It was the wrong choice

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 aired live from the MGM Grand Arena on July 2. The men's ladder match closed the show with seven superstars scheduled to compete.

However, Austin Theory was added to the match as a surprise entrant, and the audience collectively groaned. It became quite apparent that Austin was going to win the match once he was added.

However, it felt undeserved to many fans, with the collective consensus being that Theory could not stake any claim to owning the briefcase.

#2: His biggest supporter left

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory had several backstage segments on RAW. The former WWE CEO wanted Theory to be more aggressive and took him under his wing as his protege.

It was obvious that McMahon saw the former United States Champion as the future of the company and attempted to give his stamp of approval on screen. The conversations between the two often times fell flat and didn't help Theory's popularity with the WWE Universe.

The 77-year-old announced he was retiring in late July, and Theory has been on the losing end of the majority of his matches ever since. It is likely that Triple H does not hold him in the same regard as McMahon did.

This could serve as a potential reason behind Theory losing so many of his matches and his push since The Game took over creative from the former CEO.

#1. Triple H has a different vision

DragonD5000 @DragonD5000 Triple H to all the Austin Theory fans Triple H to all the Austin Theory fans https://t.co/Zv0HAPhZkg

After Vince McMahon stepped away from the company on Twitter in July, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon took over as Co-CEOs. Triple H was named Chief Content Officer.

The Game has more creative influence than ever in WWE and has changed the product dramatically since taking over as Head of Creative. While Vince McMahon may have seen Austin Theory as the future of the company, his son-in-law seems to think otherwise.

Austin Theory bragged endlessly about being the youngest Money in the Bank winner of all time. He can now claim to be the youngest superstar to lose his cash-in opportunity as well. Theory will have brighter days ahead, but his career has clearly taken a step back following the regime change in WWE.

What did you make of Austin Theory losing his Money in the Bank cash in? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes