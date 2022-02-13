5 WWE superstars who have been compared to legends

WWE has had many legendary superstars over its long history. Iconic careers have been built by superstars of all shapes and sizes. Whether an undead wizard, brash trash-talking rapper or beer-chugging antihero, the company has seen all types of characters walk through their doors.

One of the biggest compliments an active superstar can receive is being compared to a legend. The WWE Universe is always looking to spot the next Andre The Giant, Eddie Guerrero or Hurricane Helms. The nostalgia elicited by a superstar who reminds us of one of our childhood heroes is one of the best feelings a fan can experience.

Some modern day superstars have been compared to icons of eras past, whether due to a similarity in looks, moveset or character development. It remains to be seen if these stars can equal or surpass the legacies of their more illustrious predecessors.

Here are 5 superstars who have been compared to legends:

#5: Riddle has been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam

WWE superstar Riddle has been subjected to comparisons with former world champion Rob Van Dam ever since he debuted in NXT. The Original Bro himself has cited Van Dam as an inspiration with substantial influence on his character.

The Original Bro has expressed interest in wrestling or teaming up with RVD, with the legend also praising his uniqueness and ability to stand out in an era of increasing repetitiveness.

“I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I can see the influence and why people would say that [compare him to Riddle]. The style that I used to do, it was fought against by the office a lot, and now people flip over the top rope to the floor so much, it’s not really as exciting. I think it’s harder to stand out nowadays, especially if you’re trying to stand out with your moves. Matt has his own unique style of MMA that he brings.” - RVD speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta

With a memorable tag title run under his belt and singles career potentially ready to explode, one can say the young stallion is in with a fair chance of emulating his idol. A good place to start would be winning the Elimination Chamber match on February 19th.

Edited by Ryan K Boman