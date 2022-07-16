5 WWE Superstars who are considered daredevils

WWE always stresses to its audience, "Don't try this at home." That's because the WWE Superstars in the ring are trained professionals who have spent years mastering their craft. A novice takes a real chance of getting injured with just a simple wrestling hold.

As much as the promotion warns fans against the dangers of going too far, some of their performers don't seem to heed that message. As a matter of fact, they push the envelope in terms of courage and aggression.

But which performer did it better than any other, and who are some of the top daredevils in WWE?

#5 - WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

Jimmy Snuka.

Leading off is the guy who made jumping from the top of a steel cage popular. In the 1970s and 80s, many considered him the best high flyer in WWE and possibly even the world.

Jimmy Snuka was an innovator in terms of incorporating high spots into his ring style. Already an accomplished bodybuilder, he could wrestle in almost any style - whether a power match or an aerial encounter.

Snuka's legacy has been tarnished over the years since the untimely death of his then-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. She passed away in 1983 under suspicious circumstances, and Snuka was eventually charged with her murder.

The case was dismissed in 2017 when a judge found Superfly mentally unfit to stand trial. Snuka died two weeks after the decision was handed down.

#4 - Lita

Ashley💙 @MelinaQueendom_ The introduction, the ovation, the excitement, Lita truly deserves it all The introduction, the ovation, the excitement, Lita truly deserves it all💕 https://t.co/r52pVOpsi8

Representing the ladies is the most extreme of them all. Every woman who takes to the friendly skies in WWE today owes gratitude to Lita. The Hall of Famer broke the mold and proved that the guys weren't the only ones willing to lay it all on the line.

Lita's plucky, punk rock charm and tomboy attire made her the woman that girls wanted to emulate. It's that natural charisma and enthusiasm that makes her so highly revered in sports entertainment.

Known for her moonsaults to the ring floor and jumping off ladders, Lita took those risks and turned them into rewards. She did it all like she was riding a bike. Sure... she might skin her knee a couple of times, but she would always get up and go again.

Her devil-may-care approach to competition had never really been tried by an American female wrestler at the time. Having trained in Mexico, Lita displayed a Lucha-inspired arsenal and never held anything back.

#3 - Shane McMahon

The boss's son was considered a bit of a joke when he first began competing in WWE, winning the European Championship in nefarious fashion.

Over time, however, he earned the audience's respect for taking some of the craziest bumps we have ever seen.

His famous falls from the cage in Hell in a Cell matches are the stuff of legend. Because he was all guts and glory, there were times when the WWE Universe almost forgot that he was the son of the company's owner. He did a good job transitioning as a character, mostly from his willingness to lay everything on the line.

#2 - Jeff Hardy

The younger Hardy.

Jeff Hardy has done himself no favors out of the ring, as he has always been chased by demons. But when it's all on the line, he's willing to walk through hell in gasoline-soaked underwear. That's how fearless he is.

He and brother Matt would, of course, gain a reputation for doing anything at any time through their TLC matches with Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz. Jeff was the standout star, leaping off 20-foot ladders to drive his opponents through a table.

His headfirst Swanton dive is a thing of pure beauty mixed with a crash landing at the end. Let's hope that Jeff gets well and he gets to soar at least one more time.

#1 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Foley is a hardcore legend.

Who else could take the top spot other than Sports Entertainment's favorite 'glorified stuntman?'

The living legend is the one who put the Hell in a Cell match on the map. His two famous falls against The Undertaker likely would have killed an ordinary man. But it didn't even faze Foley, who once said:

"If God built me a ladder to heaven, I'd climb it and elbow drop the world."

Anyone who has seen Mick Foley compete knows he's not kidding. Wrestling is in his blood. The same blood that he was always willing to spill to make the WWE Universe happy.

He took personal responsibility for every bout he was involved in and wanted to do something special every time he went through the curtain.

That's what professional wrestling is all about. The human condition of pushing yourself to the limit, the need to prove something to yourself. These daredevils had it in their hearts that they would find success... no matter the risk.

