The Undertaker's symphony of destruction was pitch perfect for the WWE Universe

Word came out this week that The Undertaker will assume his rightful place among the legends as part of the upcoming WrestleMania 38 weekend.

We all knew this day was coming for a long time, but it almost seems surreal now to think that this is the nail in the coffin (pun intended) of The Undertaker era in WWE. Sure, he's been retired for a while now and has given absolutely no indication of returning, but entering the Hall of Fame seems like the final frontier.

This will be the night that the spirit of The Undertaker will rise to the heavens for the final time, leaving the man, Mark Calaway, to go on with his life. It will be the final achievement of the man with the greatest gimmick in WWE history.

The visage of The Undertaker is something no wrestling fan will ever forget. From the hat and gloves to menacing faces and eyes rolling into the back of his head, he was one of a kind. No other man could have taken on that persona and made it work so well.

The dark character of The Undertaker was a novelty in WWE upon its launch

In the early '90s, everything in the then-WWF was bright and colorful. A lot of neon and fluorescent colors were being used regularly. In the logos, wrestlers' outfits, and even Vince McMahon's suits, the motto seemed to be: The louder, the better.

But 'Taker was different. He wore a black body cover with gray gloves. He was quietly intimidating, unlike his louder, brasher contemporaries. He also had total control, as if he were leading an orchestra, while everyone else was just in a glittering pop band.

The Undertaker's symphony of destruction struck the right notes with the WWE Universe

The Man from the Darkside was an in-ring maestro in storytelling. He had the grace and balance to walk the ropes but could bring the lightning down on the opponent in a second.

It was like going from the soft sounds of flutes to the crushing clash of symbals. It can kickstart your heart or make it stop altogether.

His sheer will and self-respect wouldn't allow him to make mistakes. He lived his character and constantly knew how to re-arrange it like new notes on sheet music. He was the conductor, and he made sure that everyone involved in his matches was always right in the rhythm that he set.

Summing up, his storied career could fill volumes of books. He leaves behind some of the greatest memories of WWE's last three decades. He is an icon of the company and is well-respected by anyone who has ever worked with him.

Thank you to the man who changed professional wrestling forever. Thanks to him for all the memories on his way to a well-deserved honor. And thank you to The Undertaker for his long path of destruction. You struck a note in our hearts, and we were lucky enough to be here to listen to the music.

What are your fondest memories of Taker's Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

