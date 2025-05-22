5 WWE Superstars who are under contract but absent from the company

The world of WWE is constantly evolving, with the company putting on excellent shows week after week under the leadership of Triple H. Despite several stars being present on the company's programming, some superstars are contracted but have been absent from TV.

Ad

Even though these wrestlers are still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion, they have been missing from the weekly programming.

In this listicle, we shall look at 5 WWE Superstars who haven't appeared on television lately.

#5. Tamina Snuka hasn't been around in WWE

Tamina Snuka is a veteran in the women's division, having been signed to the company since 2010. She is also well-known as the daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. Even though she is still contracted to the promotion, the 47-year-old has not competed in the sports entertainment juggernaut in over two years, with her last match being a defeat against Michin on a taping of Main Event in March 2023.

Ad

Trending

Tamina is reportedly well-liked backstage, and many women on the roster consider her to be a "mother figure". Despite her positive reputation, there have not been any updates regarding her status. Hopefully, we haven't seen the last of Tamina on WWE programming, and she finds her way back to TV in some capacity soon.

#4. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan last appeared on the April 28 edition of Monday Night RAW, where it was established that she would take a temporary hiatus from the company to film a new movie. The film was then confirmed to be Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Ad

Before her absence, Morgan was a regular part of the WWE programming and is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Reports have suggested that Liv has finished filming her scenes and could be on her way back to WWE soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her absence, there have been some interesting developments within The Judgment Day. Chaos is sure to unfold in the faction once she makes her return. While she may have kickstarted her Hollywood career on a high note with a major movie role, fans can expect to see The Miracle Kid back on their TV screens soon.

#3. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' schedule in the Stamford-based promotion has gotten very light in the last few years. The Tribal Chief only works a limited number of dates and matches throughout the year. The OTC hasn't been seen on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania, where he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Ad

Upon his return, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be seeking revenge on his former Wiseman and his alliance. In an interesting update, a recent report from Deadline suggested that the 39-year-old could be starring in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.

Since Roman Reigns has started branching out to Hollywood, his appearances in WWE are bound to be less frequent.

#2. Omos

The case of Omos remains curious. Everyone is asking the same question: Where is Omos, and why is he not being used?

Ad

Under Triple H's leadership, The Nigerian Giant has not been able to find a clear direction in the company, and was last seen over a year ago, competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this year, he was sent to Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won the GHC Tag Team Title with Jack Morris. Omos impressed everyone with his brief run in Japan. He was brought back to WWE a month later, but has yet to appear on weekly programming.

Fans are waiting for The Nigerian Giant to return to television, and it will be interesting to see when the Triple H-led creative team pulls the trigger on his return.

Ad

#1. Brock Lesnar

After his return in 2012, The Beast Incarnate has never been a full-timer in the WWE. Fans are used to his sporadic appearances throughout the year. However, his absence has extended way beyond the usual this time around.

Cody Rhodes was Lesnar's last opponent before his hiatus, as The American Nightmare defeated the 47-year-old at SummerSlam 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lesnar's alleged involvement in legal troubles surrounding Vince McMahon put his WWE career on hold, despite a recent sighting in a new look sparking discourse about his return.

Reports suggest the company might not bring him back until the legal matters are permanently resolved. While he is still under contract, it remains to be seen whether he will make a television appearance again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More