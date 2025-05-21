Huge Roman Reigns update - Reports

Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. Amid his absence from the squared circle, the OTC is reportedly in talks to be part of a massive project outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

According to a recent report from Deadline, the 39-year-old could star in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, based on the Capcom-published video games. Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo are also reportedly in talks to be a part of the movie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns has been away from action since he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The former Undisputed WWE Champion suffered a massive setback on The Grandest Stage of Them All as Paul Heyman aligned himself with The Visionary and helped him win a Triple Threat match that also featured CM Punk.

Former WWE champion makes a bold claim about Roman Reigns

Former United States Champion Logan Paul recently broke character on his IMPAULSIVE podcast to praise the former member of The Shield.

Ad

The social media star said Reigns had more aura than any other guest on his podcast. The Maverick claimed that the OTC grabbed everyone's attention as soon as he entered a room. He added that somehow the atmosphere changed every time The Head of the Table appeared at a WWE event.

"You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said. [From 1:34:00 to 1:34:20]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Logan Paul's comments.

While there is currently no update on Roman Reigns' return, Logan Paul is slated to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More