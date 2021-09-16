5 WWE Superstars that have contracts expiring in the next 12 months

WWE has so far seen several high-profile superstars depart the promotion in 2021.

The reasons for the departures are varied. Certain WWE Superstars were released by the company due to budget cuts, others requested the release from their contract, and some opted not to re-sign with the company, allowing their contract to expire.

Nevertheless, with the mass exodus of talent departing the company, there has been increased scrutiny on the remaining superstars and the expiration dates of their WWE deals.

Due to the rise of All Elite Wrestling, there is now competition for the juggernaut. This means there are greater opportunities for talent in professional wrestling, opportunities that may not have been there when they initially signed with WWE.

Despite several superstars jumping ship this year, there are still some who have contracts that are set to expire later this year or in the early stages of 2022.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars that have contracts expiring in the next 12 months.

#5 Former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano has often been cited as the heart and soul of WWE NXT.

Since signing with the company in 2016, Johnny Gargano has won everything there is to win on WWE's developmental brand. He is a former NXT Champion, NXT North American Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion.

The leader of The Way was the first-ever Triple Crown Champion in the brand's history and has had numerous match-of-the-year candidates against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Andrade Cien Almas and The Revival.

With such an elaborate history within the company, it's likely he will continue with WWE. However, it's important to note that recent reports have suggested that Johnny Gargano's deal is set to expire in December 2021.

Whilst it's almost unfathomable that the NXT brand could carry on without him, stranger things have happened.

Edited by Vedant Jain