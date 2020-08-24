Some of the best WWE feuds usually involve Superstars who want to work together. Being on the road for 300 days a year and fighting regularly against the same person can become tiresome for some Superstars. Many manage to put on a much better show when they work with their best friends.

Over the years, rivalries between friends have been some of the best in WWE programming. Some examples included Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels and even Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. WWE is aware that this is a formula that works, which could be why several friends are presently engaged feud television WWE will feature many of them at SummerSlam this weekend.

#5. Lince Dorado and Kalisto

The Lucha House Party have become good friends over the past few years. Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Kalisto have worked together on both 205 Live and WWE's main roster.

Friday night on SmackDown, The Lucha House Party earned a shot at the Tag Team Championships when they took on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Kalisto returned to WWE last week on SmackDown. This week, he appeared at ringside as Matalik and Dorado looked to secure the gold.

Cesaro ultimately pinned Dorado to end the match. Then, Kalisto climbed into the ring, visibly annoyed that his team had lost the match. There are rumors that the former United States Champion could receive a push as a singles star for WWE moving forward. After all, he signed a multi-year contract back in January. This could be the beginning of a storyline where he breaks away from his former friends.

Dorado and Kalisto have been close friends for several years as shown from the two star's Instagram pages. If their current issues lead to a feud, it could easily be one of the highlights of SmackDown.