5 WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined with injuries

WWE Superstars are well aware they are part of a contact sport. Injuries are a part of their lives despite the high-level precautions they undertake.

For some superstars, the severity of the injuries has been so lethal that it has cut their careers short. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was forced to retire in 2003 due to multiple knee injuries and a severe neck injury.

Having said this, some superstars have made remarkable comebacks after injuries. The likes of Edge and Daniel Bryan returned after retiring earlier.

This brings us to the article in question today, where we look at five WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined with injuries and hopefully will return to in-ring action soon:

#5 WWE RAW Superstar - Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular names in WWE, let alone the women's roster.

The 'Five Feet of Fury' was last seen in action at Extreme Rules 2021, where she failed to win the RAW Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

The Queen then destroyed Bliss's doll Lilly, an integral part of the latter's supernatural character. This caused the former five-time WWE Women's Champion to have a meltdown.

Bliss has since not appeared on WWE television. Various reports stated that Alexa is supposed to undergo sinus surgery, hence the absence. There is no timeline in place for her return.

With that being said, the former Goddess of WWE has also teased a character change. It will be interesting to see which gimmick Bliss chooses to return with.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy