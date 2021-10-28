5 directions for Alexa Bliss should she return to RAW

Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female superstars on the current WWE roster. Her accolades of being a former five-time WWE Women's Champion (three-time RAW and two-time SmackDown), two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and 2018 Women's Money in the Bank winner are certainly up there with the very best.

The Goddess of WWE was last seen in action at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view where she lost the Raw Women's Championship match to Charlotte Flair.

Alexa has since been on hiatus as she is set to undergo sinus surgery. In a recent tweet, she teased a character change, where she hinted at leaving behind her current supernatural avatar.

It is possible that when Alexa returns to RAW, she could be sporting a new look and have a new gimmick. Fans will surely be waiting to see her spring back to action sooner rather than later as watching her wrestle and cut promos is always a treat.

In this article, we look at five directions for Alexa Bliss when she does make her return to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Alexa Bliss could look to revive her old talk show 'Moment of Bliss'

The Moment of Bliss was one of the most entertaining talk shows in WWE. Since debuting on January 7, 2019, Alexa's show has seen some of the biggest names in the business as guests. The likes of Ronda Rousey, Paul Heyman, Kevin Nash, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, The New Day, Finn Balor and Randy Orton have all appeared on the show.

Alexa Bliss, when she makes her return to Monday Night RAW, could definitely consider reviving this talk show by calling new names on the roster as guests. The WWE Universe would certainly be excited to see the Moment of Bliss make a comeback.

