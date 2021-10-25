Is Charlotte Flair trying to get fired from WWE?

Amidst reports that Charlotte Flair recently went off-script on WWE SmackDown, it begs the question: Does she want to leave the promotion?

There have been reports that The Queen isn't happy with how her career is being handled by WWE. The Flairs have always had an awkward relationship with WWE, and it got stranger this week.

Charlotte Flair acted inappropriately during her title exchange with Becky Lynch

According to multiple reports, Charlotte acted inappropriately during the title exchange segment with Becky Lynch on last week's WWE SmackDown.

This led observers to speculate that she has major heat backstage. It may be a professional ploy to become a free agent, as many speculated that she could earn a huge contract by signing with AEW.

It would make sense, considering that her fiancé, Andrade El Idolo, currently works for Tony Khan's company. Much like Britt Baker and Adam Cole, they would be able to reunite in a new space.

There's no doubt that Charlotte may be the biggest female star in pro-wrestling, and a chance at being free from WWE would allow her to command a major salary. Khan certainly wouldn't mind writing a fat check to lure her to AEW. On top of that, her star power is likely worth more than what she is making in WWE right now.

Whatever is happening with Charlotte, it's clear that there are several people backstage who have had enough of her behavior. While she may be extremely talented, it's obvious that she doesn't get along with others, and it's rubbing her co-workers the wrong way.

While we can't be certain about what the future holds for Charlotte, it's clear that The Queen operates on her terms. She has no fear of repercussions because she feels she has earned that right. In many ways, she has.

An incredible athlete and a tremendous talent, she should be allowed to control her destiny.

However, she should also be careful not to burn any bridges. You never know if there will come a time to cross them.

What do you think the future holds for Charlotte Flair in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

