Bayley is one of the most talented superstars ever to step foot in WWE.

A former three-time WWE Women's Champion (one-time RAW and two-time SmackDown), two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and 2019 Women's Money in the Bank winner, Bayley has reached the summit of success in this business.

The aforementioned accolades have also anointed her as the first women's Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam winner in WWE history. Her feuds with fellow greats like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been nothing short of phenomenal.

Bayley was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July but unfortunately suffered an injury during a training session. The injury ruled her out of in-ring action for at least nine months.

It is yet to be determined when she will make her return to the squared circle. However, Bayley became a free agent in the recent WWE Draft. With her options open upon return, it will surely be interesting to see which brand she appears on to hunt for new challenges.

In this article, we look at 5 potential feuds for Bayley when she returns to WWE:

#5 Rhea Ripley vs Bayley

A match between Rhea Ripley and Bayley would pin a babyface who is establishing herself on the roster against a veteran heel.

Rhea has been very impressive since she made the shift from NXT to the main roster. She claimed the RAW Women's Championship by beating Asuka at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year and is currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki A.S.H.

The maiden bout between these superstars will be very physical. Will Rhea knock Bayley down with the Riptide or will Bayley seal the deal with Bayley to Belly? Regardless of the outcome, this match would be a treat for the WWE Universe.

