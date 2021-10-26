"This is a real beef" - Epic WWE angle proposed for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch featuring Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's real-life feud is the talk of the town, and unsurprisingly so. Vince Russo has now urged WWE to use the tensions between the superstars to create a compelling on-screen storyline.

While speaking on the latest Legion of RAW episode, he proposed an epic angle for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch featuring Vince McMahon. Russo said that if he were the writer of Monday Night RAW, he would have kicked off the episode with a heated exchange between Flair and Lynch.

The former WWE head writer said that it didn't matter that the stars were on different brands as they currently seem to have some legitimate backstage issues. Russo felt Vince McMahon should also get involved in the story and assert his dominance over two warring talents.

Vince Russo suggested Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a verbal duel on RAW, during which the latter should be allowed to drop an "f-bomb." According to him, this would act as a cue for USA Network officials to cut off Flair's microphone.

Russo noted that the awkward moment would get more people hooked onto the product as the narrative blurs the lines between reality and kayfabe.

He pitched the following angle on Legion of RAW:

"If I'm writing the show, here's what I'm doing, Chris. You got that heated exchange at the beginning. It doesn't matter (Charlotte being on SmackDown). This is not TV. This is a real beef. This is a real beef. I would do it with Vince McMahon. 'You guys have your own agenda in my ring; well tonight, we're going to do things my way.' You've got a beef with each other; let's get this out right here, right now. I'm letting them get into it verbally, bro; I'm telling USA Network, bro, towards the tail end of this, Charlotte is dropping an F-bomb. When Charlotte drops the f-bomb, we're killing her mic. It's very awkward; we're going to a commercial. Now we come back with something totally different. That's how you get people hooked on the product, bro!" stated Russo.

Vince Russo explains the casual fan's perspective on a WWE feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Vince Russo argued that incorporating real-life elements into kayfabe storytelling would give WWE's shows some much-needed freshness.

The former WWE personality stated that the company has been following an unoriginal formula for way too long and that most RAW episodes these days feel like house shows.

Vince Russo identified himself as a casual viewer and stressed how important it was for WWE to exploit the hostility between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

According to Russo, an all-out feud between the two reigning women's champions has a different tone, and it would help attract the attention of many more fans who may have unfollowed WWE in recent times.

"Let me stop you right there Chris, I want you to continue, but I wanted to add something really important. You said all the hardcore fans know about this, and you know what, bro, the casual fans like me, if I'm watching this, I'm like, 'Wait a minute, is this real?' You see what I'm saying. Even though I have no idea I'm a casual fan, I'm like, wait a minute, the tone of this is different," Russo added.

The situation involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has gotten incredibly complicated over the past few days, and you can read all the latest updates right here.

As for a match between the superstars, do you think WWE should go all guns blazing and book it for the Survivor Series event? Do you like the sound of Vince Russo's pitch?

