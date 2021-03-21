5 WWE Superstars defeated by Eric Bischoff

WWE recently announced that former WCW President and Monday Night RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff will be the latest inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

In addition to his work as WCW President and Executive Producer of WCW Monday Nitro, Eric Bischoff had a memorable career with WWE as the on-screen authority figure for Monday Night RAW.

Eric Bichoff was announced as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW by Mr. McMahon in 2002. He stayed in this position until he was "fired" by the WWE Chairman in 2005.

Many fans within the WWE Universe may be unaware of the matches Eric Bischoff competed in during his WWE career. While Eric Bischoff was not a professional wrestler, he competed in 13 matches during his time with WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at 5 WWE Superstars that were defeated by Eric Bischoff.

#5 Eric Bischoff def. Jim Ross (WWE Monday Night RAW - February 17th 2003)

Eric Bischoff faced off against RAW commentator Jim Ross during his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In early 2003, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon grew frustrated with the perceived failures of Eric Bischoff's tenure as General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

In an effort to win over the WWE Chairman, Eric Bischoff promised McMahon that he would sign Stone Cold Steve Austin to the RAW brand. The Texas Rattlesnake had been absent from WWE television since walking out of the company the year prior.

Despite traveling to Austin's home state of Texas, Bischoff was unable to locate the former WWE Champion and sign him to a WWE contract.

Embarrassed by his latest failure, Eric Bischoff "fired" RAW commentator and long-time ally of Steve Austin, Jim Ross. The RAW General Manager blamed JR over Stone Cold Steve Austin not yet re-signing with Monday Night RAW.

"Some things never change...the energy, the passion, the excitement..." - @EBischoff was happy to be back on #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/oXUEk7S2qx — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

When confronted by Mr. McMahon, Bischoff was forced to admit that he was unable to re-sign Austin. This, in turn, led to McMahon terminating Bischoff's WWE contract.

However, the recently-fired Jim Ross once again appeared and informed the WWE Chairman that Steve Austin would appear at the upcoming No Way Out pay-per-view. Mr. McMahon then booked a match between Bischoff and Austin at the event.

In an act of revenge, Eric Bischoff booked himself into a No Disqualification match against Jim Ross the following week on RAW. After demonstrating his "black belt karate" skills, Eric Bischoff violently defeated JR with the assistance of Chief Sean Morley.

Bischoff bloodied Ross by breaking a cinder block over the announcer's skull, sending a message to Steve Austin for the upcoming No Way Out Clash.

