5 WWE Superstars who deserve to challenge Roman Reigns more than Logan Paul 

It was announced last night as part of a press conference in Las Vegas that Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The high-profile bout is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

The YouTube Influencer has had two matches in WWE, and while he is technically unbeaten, he has only won one singles match and hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2022. Paul is signed to the company, but much like the current champion, he isn't considered a full-time star.

Several wrestlers in the locker room deserve the chance much more than Paul, all of whom wrestle regularly and have been part of the business for decades.

#5. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross recently made his return to WWE and has since targeted Drew McIntyre. It was unclear when he first made his SmackDown debut whether or not he would target Roman Reigns.

Given that The Tribal Chief doesn't appear on every episode of the blue brand anymore, it made sense to allow Kross to feud with McIntyre before pushing him into a feud with Reigns later.

That being said, if Paul can be fast-tracked to a championship match after just two matches, then there would be no harm in allowing a former NXT Champion to step up to The Bloodline leader.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre recently had his shot at Roman Reigns' title when the duo did battle at Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Warrior only came up short because Solo Sikoa made his debut as part of The Bloodline and helped Reigns to victory.

It's clear that Reigns cannot defeat McIntyre alone, so why not allow the two stars to face off in Saudi Arabia and make it clear that The Bloodline isn't allowed to travel?

This stipulation would then set up a one-on-one match between the two men and allow McIntyre to prove that he can defeat The Tribal Chief when the numbers game is no longer a factor.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus has been one of WWE's most popular stars since his match against Gunther in the United Kingdom. The two have continued their feud coming out of Clash at the Castle. However, Roman Reigns' challenger in Saudi Arabia should be someone who has put in the work and is a former champion in their own right.

Sheamus has become one of WWE's most dependable stars over the last decade. While he doesn't have the pull or popularity of Logan Paul, there is an argument for the fact that his hard work makes him deserving of a title shot.

#2. Gunther

Gunther has been undefeated on the main roster since he was promoted earlier this year. So far, he has made quite an impact as the Intercontinental Champion, defeating credible challengers like Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet. The former NXT United Kingdom Champion is one of the most popular in the company, and much like Roman Reigns, he has backup in the form of Imperium.

Gunther vs. Reigns, perhaps, isn't a match that would sell out Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but with the correct build, it could finally be a match where the odds are evened out, and The Bloodline is neutralized.

WWE could be building to this bout for some point in the future, but given that the show isn't for around six weeks, there is enough time to set up this kind of a contest.

#1. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins holds a victory over Roman Reigns and is the only star to have managed to pick up a singles win over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2022. Rollins had to reach impressive lengths to pick up the win when he dressed in his old Shield attire and resorted to mind games. However, his efforts only allowed him to pick up the victory via disqualification.

This is a feud that WWE clearly intends to revisit in the future. But it could have been a perfect one for Seth Rollins heading into Saudi Arabia instead of pushing him toward Bobby Lashley and the United States Championship.

Rollins and Reigns have history, they have a story that can be used to sell tickets, and both men have the in-ring ability to steal the show. Hence, this match should definitely have been the main event of Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you think Logan Paul deserves to challenge Roman Reigns in his third WWE match? Have your say in the comments section below.

