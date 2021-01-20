5 WWE Superstars who deserve more praise for their wrestling skills than what they get

Currently, the WWE roster is bigger than ever, with top talent from all over the world coming to join the company. As the roster is so large, it is easy for talent to go overlooked and end up underutilized.

As well as this, it is common for stars not to be recognized appropriately for their abilities in the ring. There are many reasons for this, including talent not being showcased properly on television and not being offered the opportunities that are suited to their skill level.

Also, improvement in wrestling skills may go unnoticed by the WWE Universe, especially if audiences expect a certain level from a star. In some cases, performers can be written off by fans after having an unfortunate moment of sloppiness, or making mistakes in their early career.

Here are five WWE Superstars who deserve more praise for their wrestling skills than what they get.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella

In mid-2020, SmackDown Superstar Carmella took a break from WWE for a few months. Shortly before her return in late 2020, her return was hyped with a series of vignettes introducing her new, villainous persona.

Upon her return, Carmella was propelled into the SmackDown Women's title picture. In her matches against Sasha Banks, it was clear that Carmella's in-ring skill had improved massively since coming back to the competition.

Advertisement

Carmella is quite a unique character in WWE's women's division. The star has an impressive move set, most notably the Code of Silence that she has been using since her days in NXT, and the superkick.

Now that Carmella has had some more time in the spotlight since her SmackDown comeback, she could receive more praise for her skills from the WWE Universe. After reviving her character to become more serious, there could also be more focus brought to Carmella's in-ring skills.