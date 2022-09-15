5 WWE Superstars who deserve to be in the PWI 500 Top 10

Four WWE Superstars made the PWI 500 Top 10. Roman Reigns topped the list after having an exceptional year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Kazuchika Okada and CM Punk were #2 and #3. Apart from Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, and Big E completed the Stamford-based company's hold in the Top 10.

Four out of ten is a solid haul, especially considering rival promotion AEW has landed only three of their performers. However, some will feel extremely hard done by their omission from the Top 10.

Let's look at five WWE Superstars who deserve to be in the PWI 500 Top 10.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who deserve to be in the PWI 500 Top 10: Bron Breakker

Breakker has been on a tear.

Bron Breakker secured 26th place in the PWI 500 rankings, which is a respectable number. However, he arguably should have been given more props, especially considering he is starting and has had an explosive year.

Breakker has been a phenomenal NXT Champion and has significantly upped his in-ring game. Look no further than his recent championship unification match against Tyler Bate, where he more than held his own.

Throw in his consistency and learning curve, and there is a genuine case for him to appear in the Top 10.

#4 Jimmy and #3 Jey Uso

How The Usos didn't make it into the Top 100 is beyond us. Jey Uso finished in 139th place, with his brother sitting eight places behind. The Twins have had an incredible year and have had great matches against so many teams, which makes their rankings a genuine shock.

The Usos have been a stalwart tag team who have operated at the highest level over the last year. Even if the Top 10 is out of reach, not even being acknowledged in the Top 100 is puzzling.

#2 Drew McIntyre

McIntyre has been spectacular for multiple years now

When Drew McIntyre recently declared that he was among those "carrying WWE on his back" for three years, he wasn't wrong. PWI 500 acknowledged his efforts but placed him at #20. While it is a great ranking, we are not sure The Scottish Warrior's high standards will accept it.

While the competition ahead of him is pretty stiff, McIntyre is a shout for the Top 10. His in-ring work, promo skills, and consistency are all world-class.

We also feel that his status as one of the few credible challengers to Roman Reigns should see him earn a better spot on the list.

#1 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' #17th rank is arguably the most bizarre entry on the PWI 500 list. This man has been nothing short of sensational despite not holding a championship in more than two years.

He is doing the best work of his WWE career and has a shout for being better than Roman Reigns this past year, which says it all.

While Reigns took the top spot on the list, Rollins had to make do with a position outside the Top 10. The Visionary deserves a higher ranking, if only because he has been this fantastic merely by cackling, wearing fancy suits, and being delusional.

Without Rollins, this outlandish gimmick wouldn't have been so successful, which makes Seth's position on the list a massive downplay effort.

