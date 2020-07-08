5 WWE Superstars that deserve a second shot in the title picture

These five WWE Superstars deserve a second crack at the title.

Will these Superstars get a chance at titles in the future?

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Should Bobby Lashley get another crack at The WWE Title?

It's no secret that title shots don't always present themselves in WWE and one has to earn every single spot they are given. Furthermore, to even be considered for the top of the card, a Superstar must posses a level of backstage backing, charisma, in-ring ability and a connection with the fans.

While not everyone that has become world champion possesses those qualities, it is usually what WWE seems to look for when it comes to their next champion. Of course some could say it's more about being liked backstage, but a Superstar must also have the approval of fans and ability as well.

With WWE passing up on making a number of Superstars champion over the past couple of months, here are five Superstars that deserve a second shot in the title picture. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think deserves another title shot.

#5 Baron Corbin: Universal Title

King Corbin is a lot better than the WWE Universe gives him credit for

While King Corbin is starting to lose some of his momentum due to a constant string of losses, he is still one of the most despised heels in WWE. Again, a lot of time this results in him being the butt of the joke, but he would also be a great personality for Braun Strowman to work off of as champion.

Roman Reigns needed Corbin in order to shift the fans towards him, before his title reign and Strowman might just be in need of the same thing. If nothing else, fans would absolutely reject Corbin as a potential champion over on SmackDown and get behind Strowman in bigger numbers than ever before.

In the end, Corbin might never make it as a long term champion or even a top guy, but he is one of the best heels in the company. Furthermore, he is capable of getting fans angry at a moments notice and has made several top babyfaces with his talents.

