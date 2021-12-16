5 WWE Superstars who deserve more TV time

It has to be said, when you look at the current WWE roster, the majority of WWE Superstars are getting weekly television time, with everyone seemingly having a role.

RAW being three hours each and every week gives the company enough time to compact everyone into the show. SmackDown being only two-hours is a little trickier with the size of their roster, which means some talent only gets a few minutes to shine, if that.

Key characters such as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E are of course focal stars of their brands. They should absolutely be on their respective shows, when available, as much as possible.

Though that has to be said, there are a handful of WWE Superstars right now that may feel a little slighted by their current lack of screentime. From the WWE Universe's point of view indeed, they want to see their favorites perform, and those they feel deserve to be on TV, each and every week as often as possible.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who deserve more television time, in no particular order.

#5. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura deserves more time on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on August 13, defeating Apollo Crews on SmackDown. It was a big moment for the then-King as it appeared Nakamura was on his way back to the summit of the WWE mountain.

Since his Intercontinental Championship victory, things have been a little indifferent for the legendary Japanese superstar. He has in fact only defended the championship once on television in the last four months.

His last two matches on SmackDown have lasted around three minutes combined, with Rick Boogs by his side facing Los Lotharios. It has got to be greatly disappointing for Nakamura and his fans. He undoubtedly has the star power and ability to have earned more than what WWE is giving him right now.

WWE can easily make amends by giving Shinsuke Nakamura and his Intercontinental Championship the platform it deserves. In October, Happy Corbin won a Championship Contender's match against Nakamura and nothing ever came of it and the company moved on.

Let's see Shinsuke appear on SmackDown this week and issue an open challenge to anyone, with his championship on the line, and let him and his opponent tear it up for longer than a few minutes.

