5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win their matches at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is just a few hours away. The premium live event is set to take place in St. Louis and will feature several title matches. Many stars will be looking forward to making a big impact after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, the following five wrestlers desperately need to win tonight.

#5. Gunther needs to make a comeback

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

While Gunther was the World Heavyweight Champion just three weeks ago, he suffered a big loss at WWE WrestleMania 41. Registering his third main roster loss, The Ring General was forced to tap out to Jey Uso when the latter locked him in a sleeper hold. The loss didn't sit well with the Austrian, who snapped at Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW after 'Mania.

While McAfee saved Cole from Gunther's attack, he ended up paying for it, as the former NFL punter left the arena breathless and red-faced that night. The RAW commentator will now face The Ring General at WWE Backlash 2025.

Ad

Although the odds favor the Austrian star, if he loses this match, it would instantly become the biggest setback for his wrestling career.

#4. Jacob Fatu can't hit the brakes at WWE Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu earned huge applause and cheers when he defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. Despite debuting as a heel in June 2024, The Samoan Werewolf has always received the love and support of the WWE Universe, who happily celebrated his first-ever singles title win in the company.

Ad

However, Fatu will now have to defend his title in one of the toughest matches. Jacob Fatu will put his US Title in a Fatal Four Way match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in St. Louis.

While all his opponents are top stars, with two being former World Heavyweight Champions, The Samoan Werewolf can't afford to lose. His All Gas No Brakes approach would lose all momentum if he drops the United States Championship now. While he is a star capable of competing for the world title, Fatu needs a good midcard title run to propel himself to the top spot.

Ad

#3. John Cena needs to upset the home crowd

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Being the babyface in the equation and fighting on his home soil, Orton will have the support of the crowd in St. Louis. However, The Leader of Cenation will have to defeat The Viper to give more weight to his 'Last Real Champion' gimmick.

Cena is on his retirement tour and still has over 20 appearances this year. Moreover, he made history at WrestleMania 41 by winning his 17th World Championship. However, he can't let this legendary title run end without defending it even once.

Ad

Moreover, John Cena has promised to ruin pro wrestling and retire with the Undisputed Championship belt. His threats would fall flat if he drops the title on Saturday.

#2. Becky Lynch needs to make a powerful statement

Ad

Becky Lynch returned to WWE for the first time since May 2024 at WrestleMania 41. She replaced Bayley to team up with Lyra Valkyria to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Not disappointing, The Man and the Women's Intercontinental Champion defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to lift the tag team gold.

However, on RAW after 'Mania, The Judgment Day members won the belts back in a rematch that saw Morgan pin Valkyria. This made Becky Lynch snap and attack the fellow Irish star. The following week, she took responsibility for injuring Bayley. After a few heated exchanges with the Women's IC Champion, Lynch will now face her at Backlash for the title.

Ad

This would be The Man's first match after her heel turn. Moreover, she also needs to make a big impact in her first singles match in the company in almost a year. Additionally, she insulted Bayley for putting over other wrestlers and being their cheerleader, forgoing the greatness she once wielded. Thus, this match is a must-win for the former seven-time WWE Women's Champion.

#1. Penta can't leave St. Louis empty-handed

Penta El Zero Miedo feuded with Bron Breakker ahead of WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship. However, his match ended in a DQ because of The Judgment Day. Fast forward to The Show of Shows, and he failed to win the IC Title once again. Moreover, he wasn't even involved in the finish of the Fatal Four Way match where Dominik Mysterio landed with a Frog Splash on both Finn Balor and Breakker, pinning his teammate to win the title.

Ad

On RAW after 'Mania, Penta got a singles title shot, but lost because of interference by a returning JD McDonagh. Now, he will get a third shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash.

Thus, if he loses the match, he will be entirely ejected from the IC Title equation. Moreover, his image of invincibility since his debut will also take a big hit. It would be interesting to see if these superstars emerge as winners in St. Louis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More