5 WWE Superstars who disappeared without explanation before their release

A WWE Superstar's release is usually a big deal. When a top WWE Superstar parts ways with the promotion, or is let go, it becomes a major topic of discussion among wrestling fans on social media. Throughout WWE's storied history, the company has signed and released some of the biggest Superstars in the industry.

When one thinks about a WWE release that was heavily publicized, one name that immediately comes to mind is that of current AEW star, Jon Moxley. He knew by early 2019 that he was not going to renew his contract, and WWE went on to give fans a bunch of Shield reunions before his release. On the other hand, there have been several WWE releases over the years which came out of the blue, with the Superstar not being on WWE TV for a long time before the release.

In the following list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who disappeared from WWE TV without explanation, and were then released from the company.

#5 Lars Sullivan is let go by WWE following a controversial career

Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan recently made news after it was revealed that he had been let go by WWE around a month ago. Sullivan's WWE career was marred with controversy, and his issues with anxiety only made things worse for him as a Superstar. After being on the sidelines for almost a year due to an injury, Lars Sullivan was brought back to WWE TV in late 2020, on the SmackDown brand.

Lars Sullivan's WWE career left a lot to be desired

Lars Sullivan got a monster push on the Blue brand, similar to the one that WWE gave him in mid-2019. He took out Superstars such as Jeff Hardy and Riddle, and later had a couple of sit-down interviews with WWE announcers, Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Sullivan explained in the interviews how he used to regularly get bullied when he was a kid, and how he worked on his physique at a young age and then got back at the ones who used to bully him. He was then taken off WWE TV without any explanation.

Sullivan recently opened up on his WWE release, and it seems like he is done with pro wrestling for good.