5 WWE Superstars who could be drafted to RAW soon 

The WWE Universe was shocked by the news that Mandy Rose had been drafted over to Monday Night RAW earlier today, even though Rose was still seemingly part of a storyline with Otis.

Rose and Otis came together back at WrestleMania, but the storyline has since taken a backseat to the feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Otis is currently in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison, which is why it appears that The Miz has pulled some strings to get Rose moved over to RAW.

This is also a fresh start for the former Tough Enough star since she recently came out on top in her feud against Sonya Deville and now could be looking for much bigger challenges in the women's division.

What could this move mean for other members of the SmackDown roster, and who could be set to join Rose on WWE's flagship show?

#5 AJ Styles could be drafted to WWE RAW

This sounds somewhat far fetched since AJ Styles only recently moved over to SmackDown after making it clear that he didn't want to be part of Monday Night RAW while Paul Heyman was leading creative.

Interestingly, Heyman was revealed as the special advisor for Roman Reigns recently and is now part of SmackDown. Now, if Styles wanted to avoid the man he believes is responsible for the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, then he would like to switch brands.

Styles is currently part of the Intercontinental Championship picture and could win the title before then switching brands with the United States Champion on RAW since this seems to be a regular occurrence for WWE as part of their drafts. Styles would be a prime candidate for a WWE brand switch since he has many more options on RAW.