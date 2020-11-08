5 WWE Superstars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is good friends with

There aren’t many men in the entertainment world who can claim to be bigger than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over the last few years. The Rock has turned everything he’s touched into gold, after being a success in WWE.

The Rock became an 8-time World Champion during his time in the company, and along with a few other wrestlers helped WWE scale new heights.

After leaving WWE to venture into Hollywood, The Great One did not forget his roots and continued to make sporadic appearances in the company. The Rock created some lifelong friendships while in the company.

While he had some intense rivalries in the company, his opponents became some of his closest confidants who have continued to share stories about their friendship whenever given the chance.

Let's take a look at 5 former and current WWE Superstars who are good friends with The Rock.

#5 The Rock is friends with the Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon

First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.

At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”

To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/YB2rBHHe8L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017

Vince McMahon has perhaps been the hardest working person in WWE. From announcing to taking to the ring himself, McMahon has done several things to entertain the WWE Universe.

While McMahon is no longer an active WWE wrestler, he is still one of the biggest driving forces of the company backstage. The Rock and Vince McMahon have partner up on several occasions on-screen to get the better of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the two even found each other on the opposite side of the ring a few times.

Living proof that through hard work, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Happy Birthday to eight-time WWE Champion and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/UTTl7XtTme — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 2, 2020

During an Instagram Live earlier this year, The Great One called Vince a “very close friend and confidant.”

“You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. [He’s] a very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no.”

Vince McMahon has helped the rise to prominence of several of his biggest Superstars, and The Rock was someone who he believed in from a young age.