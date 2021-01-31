5 WWE Superstars who could have the most eliminations in the Men's Royal Rumble 2021

One big point of contention in the Royal Rumble that is always pushed by WWE is the history of numbers during the Royal Rumble matches. They've often promoted that certain numbers (17, 27) have produced more winners. WWE has also mentioned the history around the stars that have lasted the longest and shortest amounts of time in single Royal Rumble matches.

Since there are 30 Superstars in each Royal Rumble match, there have to be 29 eliminations. Over the years, different Superstars have been showcased due to the amount of stars they eliminated. Kane made his mark in 2001 by tossing 11 performers over the ropes. Last year, both Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler set a record for eliminations (8) in a Women's Royal Rumble match.

The names are traditionally the usual suspects, like top stars or stars that are physically bigger than others. But a crafty star or someone that has to start from the beginning of the match could also rack up eliminations if they are the iron person.

Someone like Lars Sullivan could return to action and make an impact by eliminating a slew of Superstars this year. But of the names that are known to be competing in the Royal Rumble, there are some that stand out more than others.

Here are five WWE Superstars that could rack up the most eliminations in the Men's Royal Rumble contest.

#5 Bobby Lashley could have the most eliminations in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley

Once Bobby Lashley joined forces with MVP in 2020, his stock went higher than it has been during his return to the WWE. The Hurt Business is one of the most feared groups in all of WWE, and the faction boasts the current US titleholder (Lashley) and RAW Tag Team Champions (Shelton Benjamin/Cedric Alexander).

During the majority of his US Championship run, Lashley has dispatched of every challenger. He has recently been pushing back the attempts of Riddle, even putting the Original Bro in the Hurt Lock several times on RAW over the last few months.

WWE has booked Lashley strongly, so that will likely continue in the Royal Rumble match. He's one of the strongest WWE Superstars and is physically imposing compared to some of the smaller performers. If Lashley is headed for a big match at the Show of Shows, he could easily eliminate a sizable amount of participants in the Royal Rumble.