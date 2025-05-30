5 WWE Superstars except John Cena who could interrupt Cody Rhodes on tonight's SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is just hours away, and excitement heading into the event is high. Money in the Bank is also a mere week away, and this is also the first edition of the blue brand following a massive Saturday Night's Main Event.

Notably, Cody Rhodes made his return last Saturday, and he is set to appear on SmackDown tonight. Not only that, but John Cena is also set to appear on the blue brand's episode in a few hours.

While John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to confront each other tonight, Triple H could swerve fans and do something more interesting. A different star could potentially interrupt The American Nightmare.

Below are five WWE Superstars, except John Cena, who could interrupt Cody Rhodes on tonight's SmackDown:

#5. Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes have had issues before

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most underrated performers in WWE today. He is incredible in the ring, he cuts great promos, and he has a star presence.

The 30-year-old has a big night ahead of him. He will be taking on both his rival from last year Andrade, and the seemingly unstoppable Jacob Fatu in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, that might not be it for Melo.

Hayes could also interrupt Cody Rhodes tonight. The two have battled on SmackDown a few times in the past, including on the very night Hayes was drafted. Now that Cody is back, Melo might want to put The American Nightmare on notice.

#4. Randy Orton could finally turn heel on Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton is an all-time great. He has been part of WWE's main roster for 23 years now. Since 2002, The Legend Killer has captured an incredible 14 World Titles. Only Ric Flair and John Cena have held more.

The Viper just got done battling John Cena. The two went one-on-one at WWE Backlash. Orton lost, thanks in part to chaos with officials and R-Truth. Now that Cody is back and expected to go after Cena's title, it could trigger The Viper.

After months of fans expecting Orton to betray Cody, it could finally happen on SmackDown tonight. He could blame Rhodes for not having his back at Backlash and make it clear that if The Viper isn't the World Champion, neither will The American Nightmare.

#3. Aleister Black teased wanting to work with Cody Rhodes in WWE

Aleister Black has an interesting look, and his cosmetic style, along with his in-ring abilities, which blend MMA with pro wrestling, stand out compared to the rest of the WWE locker room.

The talented Black recently made his return to WWE after being away for many years. Upon coming back, he has successfully pinned The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in singles competition. The future looks bright for the dark and moody star.

Interestingly, Black recently revealed his desire to work with The American Nightmare again. He felt as if their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling barely scratched the surface of what they could do. With that in mind, he could interrupt the former champion tonight to restart their feud.

#2. Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes are on opposite sides

Logan Paul is one of the most hated stars in WWE today. The arrogant social media megastar wasn't even supposed to be a pro wrestler, but he took to it like a fish in the sea, and his success cannot be denied. He even headlined Saturday Night's Main Event last week.

The Maverick and Cody Rhodes are not on good terms. Not only have the two wrestled in the past, but they are on opposite sides at Money in the Bank next weekend. Paul will be teaming up with John Cena. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare will tag with Jey Uso.

Instead of Cena interrupting Rhodes, Triple H could swerve fans and have Logan Paul do it. The audience might be unhappy, but it would be entertaining.

#1. Jimmy Uso could be jealous that Cody and Jey are teaming up

Jimmy Uso is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. As one-half of The Usos, Jimmy won numerous titles over the past 15 years. He even co-headlined WrestleMania alongside his brother, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Now Jimmy's twin brother Jey Uso has a major match ahead of him. Uso and Rhodes will team up again to take on Logan Paul and John Cena. With that being said, Jimmy Uso might not be happy about the proposed match.

Given that Jimmy is Jey's twin and long-time partner in WWE, he could feel bitter that Cody is trying to take his place. Big Jim could interrupt The American Nightmare and call Rhodes out on trying to get between the brothers. Who knows, he could even turn heel on Cody.

