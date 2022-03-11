5 WWE Superstars fans wanted as faces but unexpectedly did better as heels

WWE Superstars have always been classified as either babyfaces or heels. The nature of a superstar's character has always been important in the pro-wrestling industry.

But staying face or heel for a long time may not necessarily be good for the character arc, and so superstars also have to switch their personas once in a while.

A character change can sometimes save a pro-wrestler's diminishing career. Roman Reigns is the perfect example of this as the Big Dog was one of the most overpushed superstars by Mr. McMahon. The moment Reigns changed his complexion, the Tribal Chief pretty much became the face of the promotion.

Some superstars have a great time portraying faces, and some are excellent at playing the heel role. Several superstars are so well suited to depict a particular temperament, so much so that the WWE Universe cannot imagine them being on the other side.

Similarly, fans get so used to watching superstars as faces, they cannot visualize them on the dark side.

However, over the years, the promotion has decided to amend the personas of various superstars when they were at the epitome of their careers. Surprisingly, turned out that the idolized superstar also had the potential to become the top heel of the company.

This article will look at five WWE Superstars fans wanted as faces but unexpectedly did better as heels.

#5. Bayley was WWE's top babyface but unexpectedly did well as a heel

Bayley was a great heel on SmackDown.

Bayley was one of the biggest babyface superstars of WWE's then-developmental brand, NXT. She continued her substantial momentum on the main roster.

The former NXT Champion would have Bayley Buddies during her entrance. The colorful titatron and long ponytail depicted her character perfectly.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion turned heel for the first time in her career in 2019 after attacking Becky Lynch with a steel chair.

In order to execute an impactful heel turn, Bayley drastically changed her look. She cut off her ponytail and got rid of the Bayley Buddies. The WWE Universe wasn't happy with WWE's decision to modify Bayley's character.

Turns out, Bayley was a decent heel afterall. She drew considerable heat from the fans. As time passed, she went on to become one of the dominant heels on SmackDown.

As a heel, Bayley's promos were outstanding. The best feud the former SmackDown Women's Champion had after her turn was against Sasha Banks.

#4. Sami Zayn goes In-Zayn

Sami Zayn, the former NXT Champion, pulled off excellent matches on multiple occasions, acting as an underdog. Zayn's selling was a foremost factor for his successful babyface run.

After the Great Liberator's move to the main roster in 2016, he continued to play as a face until mid-2017. Zayn turned heel when he helped Kevin Owens secure victory over Shane McMahon at the Hell In A Cell event.

Initially, fans were disappointed by the promotion's decision on Zayn's turn as they took great pleasure in the underdog from the Underground's face run. Despite changing persona, Zayn wasn't booked as he should have been.

The Intercontinental Champion's monotonous heel run improved to an entrancing gimmick after he started claiming that the company had been involved in a conspiracy against Zayn.

Since the Conspiracy Theorist's character was altered, he has encompassed entertaining celebrity angles and captured the Intercontinental title thrice.

#3. Daniel Bryan tries to save the earth

The WWE Universe could never imagine Daniel Bryan as a heel.

Fans tremendously helped in the rise of the underdog during 2014. The American Dragon's devotees warmly welcomed him following his in-ring return during 2018. For the uninitiated, Bryan was forced to retire in 2016 after a series of injuries.

The Yes Man turned on fans during a match with then WWE Champion AJ Styles after hitting a low blow and winning the title on a SmackDown episode.

After his turn, the former WWE Champion adapted a gimmick of an eco-friendly pro-wrestler who blamed the WWE Universe for polluting the earth.

He even redesigned the WWE Championship with sustainable organic hemp and carved it from a naturally fallen oak.

Bryan had a big hand in establishing KofiMania. Promos delivered by the eco-friendly champion were fierce, despising fans for destroying Mother Earth.

#2. The Man becomes Big Time Becks

Becky Lynch won the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The Man came into existence after Nia Jax busted Becky Lynch's nose. Fans remember the picture of her standing with a bloody nose fondly.

The Man went on to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and became the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. In 2020, the former RAW Women's Champion took a hiatus from the company while on maternity leave when she was a top babyface.

Big Time Becks returned to SummerSlam in 2021 to defeat Bianca Blair in just 26 seconds.

Later on SmackDown, The Man turned herself into a heel. Fans were distressed by the decision as Lynch's followers carried her when she was the underdog.

Nevertheless, the current RAW Women’s Champion has been amusing the WWE universe with her act. Her performances against Lita, Liv Morgan and Bianca Blair have been captivating so far.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin turns on fans at WrestleMania X-Seven

Stone Cold Steve Austin turned heel at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the megastar of the Attitude Era. The Texas Rattle Snake became a rising star in the promotion after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament.

Fans loved Austin's attitude as his gimmick was relatable to every common man in the world - an employee beating his villainous boss. Stone Cold understood the business more than anyone else and knew how to work the fans during his run.

The real shocker came when the most admired superstar turned on them at WrestleMania X-Seven. Stone Cold joined forces with his arch-rival Mr. McMahon at the Grandest Stage of Them All and defeated the Rock for the WWF Heavyweight Championship.

During his title reign, heel Austin went on to defend his title against Chris Jericho, Undertaker and Triple H. Both Triple H and Austin reigned as Tag Team Champions for a brief period.

