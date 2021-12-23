×
Create
Notifications

5 WWE Superstars who were fired for absurd reasons

The current AEW star was an original member of the Nexus.
The current AEW star was an original member of the Nexus.
Raktim Nandi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Listicle

WWE has been under the negative limelight ever since the company started releasing talents amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Chunks of on-screen performers and backstage employees were released, including gigantic names such as Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The releases are reportedly a result of 'budget cuts,' when the company gained enormous profit despite the economic deterioration during the pandemic. The explanation deserves to be a part of this list, but WWE has seen certain superstars lose their jobs for ridiculous reasons.

Feel the presence of #TheFiend!#WWERaw https://t.co/J5RSHYp6Ge

Here is a list of five WWE superstars the company released for absurd reasons.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Emma

"Now you'll see the makeover from #Emmalina...to Emma. Thank you." - @EmmaWWE #RAW https://t.co/57RraEi2KX

While the Four Horsewomen and Paige were provided with enough importance by WWE, Emma too was instrumental. Alongside and against the likes of Paige and Sasha Banks, she provided entertaining matches, which eventually led to the start of the women's revolution in the company.

The company first tried to showcase Emma as an inept dancer. She was aligned with Santino Marella, and the camaraderie between the duo made the gimmick work. Her heel, no-nonsense gimmick was also a great success, and the less is said about the failed Emmalina gimmick, the better.

Emma was ridiculously released from the company in 2014, following an arrest under accusations of theft. The "theft" turned out to be Emma forgetting to pay for an iPad case because it was not properly scanned. Other than this, she paid for the rest of the order.

After the truth came to light and immense fan backlash on social media, WWE reversed their decision and rehired her two hours later.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी