5 WWE Superstars who were fired for absurd reasons

WWE has been under the negative limelight ever since the company started releasing talents amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Chunks of on-screen performers and backstage employees were released, including gigantic names such as Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The releases are reportedly a result of 'budget cuts,' when the company gained enormous profit despite the economic deterioration during the pandemic. The explanation deserves to be a part of this list, but WWE has seen certain superstars lose their jobs for ridiculous reasons.

Here is a list of five WWE superstars the company released for absurd reasons.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Emma

While the Four Horsewomen and Paige were provided with enough importance by WWE, Emma too was instrumental. Alongside and against the likes of Paige and Sasha Banks, she provided entertaining matches, which eventually led to the start of the women's revolution in the company.

The company first tried to showcase Emma as an inept dancer. She was aligned with Santino Marella, and the camaraderie between the duo made the gimmick work. Her heel, no-nonsense gimmick was also a great success, and the less is said about the failed Emmalina gimmick, the better.

Emma was ridiculously released from the company in 2014, following an arrest under accusations of theft. The "theft" turned out to be Emma forgetting to pay for an iPad case because it was not properly scanned. Other than this, she paid for the rest of the order.

After the truth came to light and immense fan backlash on social media, WWE reversed their decision and rehired her two hours later.

