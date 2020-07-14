5 WWE Superstars that were fired on live tv and the reasons why

Phillipa Marie

Over the years, there have been many WWE Superstars who have been fired off-screen, even though the reasons have been leaked online following their release.

Of course, this isn't always the case, many stars have asked for their release behind the scenes and the company has then decided to turn this into a storyline. Many stars request their release without having to make it public on their social media, which then gives WWE a chance to write them off WWE TV and wrap up any feuds that they are part of.

The fact that they were fired on WWE TV means that there is always a storyline to pick back up on if they ever want to make their return, which interestingly a number of these stars have.

#5 Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is a former Women's Champion and one of the women that pushed forward the division throughout her time with the company. Phoenix is now a WWE Hall of Fame alongside her husband Edge, but back in 2012, she decided that it was time for some time away.

Phoenix was in a relationship with fellow superstar Edge at the time and asked WWE for her release. The former Champion had given notice to the company and wanted to go and start a family. In storyline, Beth was fired by Vickie Guerrero after a poor performance on Monday Night RAW in a match against AJ Lee.

Phoenix has since welcomed two daughters and married fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Interestingly, the couple has both since returned to WWE with Phoenix wrestling a handful of matches before finding her place behind the commentary desk in NXT.

My family waited patiently for 10 years while I chased my dreams.I decided it was time to come home to put family first. That's the reason. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) November 2, 2012

Her husband Edge made his return to WWE for the first time in almost a decade back in January.

