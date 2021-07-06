5 WWE Superstars who were fired in the middle of a storyline

2020-2021 has been unprecedented in WWE, with the company having mass releases on numerous occasions. While it was the popular talent that got the headlines, there were several backstage staff in WWE that were laid off as well.

In some instances, superstars getting fired from the promotion can be sudden. For circumstances mainly outside the ring, WWE has had to let go of some stars, even if they were regularly featured on television.

This list features some legends and champions that were fired in the middle of a storyline:

#5. Daniel Bryan - Released from WWE right at the start of the Nexus angle

Daniel Bryan considers 2010 the worst year of his WWE career

Back in 2010, NXT wasn't what it is today. The Black and Gold brand was essentially a game show with a young crop of talent. The first edition was won by Wade Barrett, but when The Nexus debuted on RAW in 2010, they were a collective unit.

Daniel Bryan happened to be a part of Nexus and it was supposed to be the start of his WWE main roster run as well. Unfortunately for him, one mistake cost him his job. During the invasion angle, The Nexus was causing havoc inside and outside the ring. In the midst of all the chaos, Bryan choked Justin Roberts with a necktie, perhaps being a bit rougher than he should have.

When speaking to Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast in 2014, Daniel Bryan revealed the initial backstage reaction in WWE. At first, he was shouted at because he not only choked Justin Roberts, but he spat on John Cena's face. He was reprimanded verbally for both actions. Michael Hayes said that it wasn't bad to make mistakes, but it was important to learn from them.

In an FCW show that Bryan attended shortly thereafter, Vince McMahon even reassured him that it would all blow over. Only two days later, he was called personally by McMahon, who told him that he was being released from WWE.

Thankfully, Daniel Bryan didn't react badly to the news. He simply thanked Vince McMahon for the opportunity and commented that he would go on to make more money than he ever had in independent wrestling.

This comment apparently took McMahon by surprise, and he had John Laurinaitis follow up later about his remarks. Daniel Bryan stated that he was working a regular contract under WWE and being on the independent scene would benefit him more monetarily.

Just a few months later, Bryan was re-hired by WWE and returned at SummerSlam 2010. He would go on to become one of WWE's biggest stars of the decade.

