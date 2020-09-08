5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of social media 

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the fact that Vince McMahon has released a new social media policy.

Social Media has played a huge role in promoting the wrestling business over the past few years, but whilst this has led to a lot of success for WWE when it comes to igniting storylines and creating some backstory, there are many fallbacks to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook too.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who were fired because of their social media platforms.

#5 Cameron was fired by WWE

Cameron is best remembered for her time alongside Naomi as The Funkadactyls, who originally debuted alongside Brodus Clay. Naomi and Cameron were later pushed in the women's division after the duo was featured as cast members on Total Divas when the show debuted back in 2013.

Cameron and Naomi split the following year and after a brief singles run, the former was released from WWE.

The former Total Divas star had agreed with a controversial comment on Twitter regarding the payment scale in WWE just days before her release. She later stated herself when speaking with Hannibal TV that this was the reason for her dismissal.

"They never gave me a reason, I can kind of put my finger on why. You know when the whole [controversial] thing happened. I also wasn't doing anything... you know a perfect moment when you're not doing something and you make a little bit of controversy, it's an easy way for them (the WWE) to go 'Oh, it's time to let you go.'

Cameron has since returned to the wrestling business and competed under her real name Ariane Andrew in All Elite Wrestling as she was revealed as Nyla Rose's tag team partner for the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament..