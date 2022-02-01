5 WWE Superstars who could form an alliance with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey got the entire wrestling world talking with her shocking return to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Rowdy One looks set to challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championships. She clearly has unfinished business with both Champions.

Becky Lynch has been a Champion for every active day that she's been around since defeating Rousey in the first ever all-female main event at WrestleMania 35. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was humbled by Ronda with her final elimination from the Women's Rumble. However, those might not be the only titles for the UFC Hall of Famer.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are in desperate need of fresh tag teams entering their ranks. Adding the star power of Rousey would be just the jolt this division needs at the moment.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who could form an alliance with Ronda Rousey.

#5 NXT 2.0 star Ivy Nile could follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey

Tom Campbell @TomCampbell Jebus, Ivy Nile is a beast! Massive fan of what she's doing on NXT right now and is a shoo-in for a/the/every Women's Title next year! Jebus, Ivy Nile is a beast! Massive fan of what she's doing on NXT right now and is a shoo-in for a/the/every Women's Title next year! https://t.co/g19cFjZBN1

Ivy Nile has been one of the best built superstars in the NXT 2.0 women's division. The only female member of Diamond Mine has used her mixed martial arts expertise to have an undefeated record on the brand. That MMA background creates a direct connection with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey is one of the most decorated female athletes of all time. She is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and one of the biggest draws in MMA history.

Ronda has moved on to professional wrestling and has always become a significant draw in the business. The UFC Hall of Famer has paved a path for herself for others to follow.

A partnership with the Rowdy One could help in the progression of Ivy Nile. The Diamond Mine member has been quite impressive and can learn a lot from a bonafide legend in the style she is perfecting.

The tag team could cause real damage and destroy every other duo in the division.

