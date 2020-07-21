5 WWE Superstars from the 2010s who should have been World Champion

From 2010 to 2019, 30 Superstars won a world title in WWE. Despite that high number, WWE relied a lot on usual suspects like John Cena, Edge, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, passing world titles like hot potatoes. They also gave title reigns to legends such as The Rock, Triple H, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Big Show and Kane during that period.

WWE’s main problem - at least recently - has been their failure to create new megastars. During the past decade, Superstars like The Miz, Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Jinder Mahal, Jack Swagger, Dolph Ziggler, Christian, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens all won a world title but they were not elevated to megastar levels as WWE went back to nostalgia for more fan interest. Kofi Kingston’s win last year was more of a feel-good moment rather than building for the future.

However, it was not all bad since Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins are all top superstars expected to carry WWE into the next decade. CM Punk and Dean Ambrose would have also made an impact in the 2020s for WWE, but are no longer with the company.

We take a look at five WWE superstars from 2010 to 2019 who should have won a world championship. It should be noted that Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are not on this list because they finally won the WWE and Universal championships, respectively. They both should have won it around 2018-2019, sure, but at least it eventually happened. The superstars on this list are either out of the company or still with the WWE but positioned on the lower card.

#5. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had a stint with WWE from 2007 to 2016 but he was not used to his full potential. Rhodes had the pedigree and the potential to become world champion but WWE never seemed to look at him as nothing more than a midcard wrestler. After his release from WWE, Rhodes went on to be successful in several promotions such as Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling before becoming one of the top talents and executives of All Elite Wrestling.

When Cody Rhodes Should Have Won: 2013

After Legacy was disbanded after WrestleMania XXVI, Cody went on to have one of the best runs of his career with his "Dashing" gimmick. From late 2010 to 2012, he was one of the best young talents in WWE and he should have been elevated to new heights.

In 2013, Cody was primed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase but it was his former tag team partner, Damien Sandow, who won it. During their feud, Rhodes started to get over with the crowd and it seemed like he was going to get a proper push. He was facing the likes of Randy Orton and The Shield, even winning the tag team titles with Goldust.

But despite the momentum he had, Cody was stuck with Goldust in the tag team division. He even underwent a gimmick change and became Stardust. From that point on, Rhodes was never the same as he never had the same success he had. In an interview last year, Cody revealed that he was supposed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2011 and 2012 before plans changed on the day of the shows.

I'm so far removed now I can give you a little bit of detail on this, and I hold no grudges and I'm not sour over it. But the two years prior to that Money in the Bank [2013], I was told I was winning Money in the Bank. This is two years in a row. Two years in a row I was told in advance I was winning Money in the Bank and both times, it changed on the day.