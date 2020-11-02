5 WWE Superstars who gave their opponent a gift after a match

It is no secret that some of the greatest WWE rivals of all time are actually good friends behind the scenes.

Bayley and Sasha Banks, for example, can convince WWE fans that their on-screen characters, The Role Model and The Boss, despise each other. However, in reality, the majority of people know that they are best friends when the cameras are not rolling.

Once WWE Superstars have finished their in-ring battle, it is common courtesy for them to shake hands with one another following a match. The backstage tradition is seen as a sign of respect between Superstars after putting their bodies on the line for each other.

Now, while a post-match handshake usually suffices, some Superstars have gone one step further to show how much appreciation they have for their in-ring rival.

In this article, let’s take a look at five Superstars who gave their WWE opponent a gift after a match.

#5 Seth Rollins gave Dominik Mysterio a gift (WWE SummerSlam 2020)

At the age of 23, Dominik Mysterio competed in his first WWE match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The fact that Rey Mysterio's WWE PPV debut came at SummerSlam 2002 made Dominik’s first match all the more special.

WWE fans did not know what to expect from Rey Mysterio’s son, especially as he had only gotten physical a few times on television. As it turned out, his loss to Rollins was widely considered to be one of the best matches on the SummerSlam card.

Three weeks after SummerSlam, WWE released post-match footage of Dominik and Rey Mysterio on an episode of ‘WWE Day Of’. During a backstage conversation, a referee walked up to Dominik and gave him Rollins’ wrist tape as a souvenir from his first match.

Speaking in an out-of-character interview, Rollins made it clear that he was very happy with his match against Dominik.

“I was really proud of it and I was really proud of his performance and the fact he brought it. It’s going to mean a lot moving forward and put him on the map, hopefully. Hopefully we established him or, at least, get him kick-started and making sure this business is good for years to come after I’m gone.” [H/T talkSPORT]

One week after SummerSlam, Dominik teamed with Rey Mysterio to defeat Rollins and Murphy at Payback.