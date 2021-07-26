5 WWE Superstars Goldberg needs to wrestle before he retires 

Goldberg is back in WWE and from the looks of it, Bobby Lashley is next! As much as they may boo him and be up in arms about him taking up a spot...when Goldberg returns, the crowd celebrates in unison.

Goldberg is signed to a deal until 2023 and will wrestle two matches a year. There's still a large percentage of the WWE roster that he's yet to face in first-ever dream matches.

No, they won't be Daniel Bryan-style technical masterclasses, but what Goldberg brings to the mix is genuine unpredictability. You don't see his wins coming, be it against WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt or even Brock Lesnar when he first returned to action.

Feel free to peruse this list and mention five WWE Superstars you wish to see mixing it up with Goldberg. We're going to leave Bobby Lashley off this list because that match is likely to happen at SummerSlam.

Without wasting any more time, let's talk Goldberg dream matches!

#5 Goldberg vs. Keith Lee, maybe for the WWE Championship?

If you check out both of Goldberg's recent appearances, he's shown up after Keith Lee's lost a big match. The first time was against Drew McIntyre and this time against Bobby Lashley. There is an angle that WWE can explore, a path they could go down to book this big match.

The All Mighty Open Challenge has been answered by @RealKeithLee!



KEITH LEE returns to action NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/frkHzhEA5M — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

If Keith Lee does get a few wins under his belt, he could build up his steam once again. As dominant as Lashley looks right now, one has to remember that he was once cast in THAT angle with Lana. It's never too late to build momentum by running through the WWE roster.

Keith Lee and Goldberg are both powerhouses to the core. If Lee managed to defeat Goldberg, he would be elevated to the next level!

