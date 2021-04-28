5 WWE Superstars who got punished for botching a move 

WWE shows are nearly always performed live. Even during the current pandemic, the company has found a way to ensure that their stars are able to perform in front of the live WWE Universe, normally in the form of The ThunderDome.

The fact that the company presents their shows live on a regular basis means that there is no room for error. More often than not, even the biggest stars fall victim to botches.

Wrestlers can perform their move-set over and over for many years and still have one bad match where botches occur. Whilst several botches are only small and are sometimes missed, there are others that cannot be overlooked and WWE Officials are forced to step in and take action.

The following list looks at just five times that WWE Superstars were punished for botches that they were part of on live TV.

#5. Mickie James gets reprimanded by WWE officials following sloppy match finish with Gail Kim

The infamous Triple Botch pic.twitter.com/0WBzTQT76i — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) April 28, 2021

Mickie James is a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer one day, but the former star has also had her fair share of botches over the years. These have included the interesting botches in her match against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 and a match against Gail Kim on RAW which has been dubbed one of the worst women's matches of all time.

Kim and James' match was seemingly going in the right direction until Gail Kim legitimately injured herself when she missed a crossbody. This led to the star being unable to stand up and get into position for the DDT which should have finished the match.

The DDT was poor and James then had to go on to deliver a Mick Kick that completely missed and instead won the match with a forearm. The former Women's Champion was obviously annoyed with the way that the match ended. She was then reprimanded backstage by WWE officials.

It appears that officials were not impressed that James had reacted the way she had following the match. They were also annoyed she was unable to sell the match despite the botches since several stars would have been able to save the match despite the errors.

