5 WWE Superstars who got a standing ovation backstage after their match

To get a standing ovation backstage in WWE is one of the biggest compliments. Gorilla position has been known to have many tense backstage moments in WWE over the years. But it's also the place where many Superstars have soaked in an overwhelming response after a great match.

These are five WWE Superstars who received a standing ovation backstage after their match:

#5. Dominik Mysterio - WWE SummerSlam 2020

The moment that Dominik Mysterio made Vince McMahon a fan.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE debut at SummerSlam 2020 was one of the most highly-anticipated ones in years. Not only was the son of Rey Mysterio going to make his in-ring debut at WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, but he would do it against multi-time World Champion Seth Rollins. To add to it all, he was just 23 years old.

On Unskripted, wrestling legend Konnan said that while he wouldn't have pushed Dominik so early the way WWE did, that spot would have just gone to somebody else. Hence, the 23-year-old had to capitalize on the opportunity. He elaborated on why he thinks WWE sees something in Dominik:

"Every now and then, you're going to see a Goldberg, or a Dominik, like they're doing with Kevin (Karrion) Kross in NXT. That guy who they fast track because they think they have something special. I don't know if maybe Vince saw in Dominik a kid who he knew when he was little, and he's trying to get a younger face out there to attract younger viewers. He saw something in him, you can say that I'm biased, but I'd also keep it 100. I thought he passed with flying colors," said Konnan.

When Dominik made his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam 2020, he indeed passed with flying colors. Many WWE fans called it the match of the night, and nobody expected Dominik Mysterio to be as good as he did.

In WWE: The Day Of, Dominik Mysterio's SummerSlam debut was covered, as was the aftermath. A standing ovation was seen as he entered the Gorilla position, and Vince McMahon gave him some big words of encouragement. The WWE boss told the 23-year-old that there are Superstars who perform for years that can't get the kind of reaction that he did.

It must have been a big confidence booster to Dominik Mysterio, and it seemed as though he won over Vince McMahon with his debut match.