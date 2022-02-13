5 WWE Superstars who could headline the 2022 Hall of Fame

WWE has confirmed that its annual Hall of Fame ceremony will indeed take place during WrestleMania week in Dallas, Texas.

When the company initially released its details for The Show of Shows, the Hall of Fame was not listed. In recent weeks, however, they've added more events to the line-up.

In a change to their normal schedule, it's been reported that the grand ceremony will take place following SmackDown on Friday, April 1, from 10:30pm to midnight EST. With SmackDown concluding at 10pm, there will be a quick turnaround for production staff.

The ring will likely be dismantled, a whole host of seats added, and a stage erected for the ceremony to take place. Having a mere 1.5 hour broadcast will also add constraints for introductions and speeches.

There's also the fans to take into account. After sitting through a couple of dark matches and two hours of SmackDown, it'll be a long night for those attending. However, if fans stick around for the event, the company can ensure a hefty attendance.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE has already reached out to recently released superstar Jeff Hardy. The company offered him a spot in the 2022 Hall of Fame, but Hardy reportedly turned them down.

This leaves the field wide open for possible inductees in this year's ceremony. Of course, there are still plenty of legends, active or not, who could enter this time around. It also leaves open the coveted headline spot which is usually reserved for an elite superstar.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could headline the 2022 Hall of Fame.

#5. Rey Mysterio could be this year's headline induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio, is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. A Hall of Fame induction would be fitting for him as he enters the twilight of his career.

Rey made his pro wrestling debut in April 1989 and still competes to this day on RAW alongside his son Dominik. Though Mysterio is in his late 40s, he's still bouncing around and putting on the type of stellar performances he did in his prime.

It isn't unusual to see an active wrestler inducted in the Hall of Fame. For example, Goldberg was inducted in 2019, but still competes on a part-time basis. Edge is also in the Hall of Fame, though his induction came when it was thought he would never wrestle again.

Rey Mysterio's induction would no doubt bring the WWE Universe together in celebration of his legendary career. After all, the high-flyer made his name in WCW, is a former WWE Champion, and has wrestled all over the world.

It's a shame that Mysterio's best friend Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away in 2005, would not be able to induct him. But at least Rey will have his son to do the honors.

