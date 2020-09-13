5 WWE Superstars who helped fellow wrestlers in real life

There aren't many businesses as ruthless and unforgiving as pro wrestling. Over the years, we have heard stories of people taking advantage of others, and careers getting destroyed in the process. Be it promoters or wrestlers, one needs to always be on their toes to survive in this industry. This goes for everyone, no matter if it's WWE or the smallest of promotions.

This doesn't mean that everyone is a real-life heel in the world of pro wrestling. Thanks to the internet, fans have learned countless stories about WWE Superstars helping fellow wrestlers in real life. Be it career advice, relationship tips, or financial help, there have been a bunch of WWE Superstars who went out of their way to help other wrestlers. Let's take a look at five such wrestlers.

#5 Brock Lesnar slams WWE officials for not noticing Big Show's abilities as a wrestler

Brock Lesnar

Back in 2002, Brock Lesnar had become the biggest Superstar on the WWE roster, following his WWE title win over The Rock at SummerSlam. Lesnar went on to feud with The Undertaker and came out victorious in the end. WWE officials asked Lesnar who he would like to face next, and The Beast mentioned Big Show.

Big Show stated that Lesnar went as far as slamming WWE's officials for ignoring his abilities, and told them that he would like to have a program with him. Big Show credits Brock Lesnar for his career resurgence, after being on the sideline for a long time. The duo went on to compete in a WWE title match at Survivor Series 2002, which saw Paul Heyman turning on Lesnar and helping Big Show defeat him. Big Show later lost the title to Kurt Angle, who in turn lost the belt to Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 19.