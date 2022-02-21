5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Brock Lesnar back on top, SmackDown star captures Intercontinental Title

It's been an action-packed week for WWE. Both RAW and SmackDown delivered in the leadup to Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

RAW aired live from Indianapolis this week. SmackDown, however, was filmed the week prior in New Orleans. The company packed up and headed to the Middle East a couple of days after RAW, making the 17 hour journey to Jeddah with only one layover in Europe.

The red brand served up a feast of action and memorable segments, including Omos dominating Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander in a Handicap Match. Becky Lynch and challenger Lita had a contract signing ahead of their huge RAW Women's Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

Many fans learned what happened on SmackDown ahead of time as spoilers raced across social media. WWE themselves spoiled the Intercontinental Championship match before the show aired. However, it still made for a great episode leading into the blockbuster event in Saudi Arabia.

Elimination Chamber brought plenty of excitement as well, especially for local fans in Jeddah. As always with WWE's Saudi shows, the noise from the crowd was a constant, which certainly added to the occasion. They chanted for their favorite superstars, and WWE's brightest didn't disappoint.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5. Rhea Ripley shines on RAW and at Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley made her presence felt this week in WWE programming with a couple of strong, standout performances.

She kicked off her stellar week on RAW, competing in a Gauntlet Match to determine which wrestler would enter the Women's Elimination Chamber last. Rhea competed for 44 minutes, disposing of Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop before being eliminated.

Ripley then traveled to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Chamber match, showcasing her ability and incredible strength. She entered the match fourth and managed to eliminate Nikki A.S.H., but sadly fell short in the final three, denying her a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

There's no doubt Ripley will have a big role to play in the coming weeks, and it's clear the company is very high on her work inside the ring.

Edited by Jacob Terrell