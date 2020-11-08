5 WWE Superstars who were injured going into big matches 

Injuries in WWE and other professional wrestling companies are quite common. Superstars competing inside the squared circle deal with countless minor and major injuries throughout their careers. In certain cases, wrestlers are able to work through the injuries but not everyone is lucky in this regard. Every year, countless performers spend considerable time away from the action to heal their bodies.

Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2020 which featured the dream match between FTR (fka The Revival) and The Young Bucks, it was revealed that Matt Jackson was heading into the match with an ACL injury. After fans expressed concern over Matt Jackson not being able to work Full Gear, the EVP of AEW assured everyone that he would be at the event.

Interestingly, Matt Jackson isn't the only Superstar in the history of professional wrestling to participate in a big match whilst injured. In fact, countless WWE Superstars have done the same over the years.

So, without any further ado, here are five WWE Superstars who were injured going into big matches.

#5 Cain Velasquez (vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019)

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez showed up and went at Brock Lesnar on #SmackDown 😳



On 2019's season premiere of Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. This prompted The Master of 619 to rope in an equalizer who turned out to be the retired MMA fighter, Cain Velasquez.

At UFC 121 (2010), Velasquez dethroned Lesnar as the UFC Heavyweight Champion after the latter had been at the top of the said division for over two years. With Brock Lesnar being booked as an unstoppable beast in WWE since 2012, fans were excited to see him square off against the guy who scored a TKO win over him in the first round.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez II was set for WWE Crown Jewel 2019. What could have been a unique MMA-style match turned out to be a one-sided fight that Lesnar won easily.

As per Dave Meltzer, Velasquez was not at his 100% due to heading into the bout with an injured knee. He said:

"Velasquez’s knee was worse than expected. The idea was always for a short match, with the Paul Heyman style Goldberg match lay out of big moves, but with Velasquez’s knee in such bad shape, they changed it to a match where nothing much happened. The belief is that he needs surgery."

Velasquez was released from his WWE contract post-WrestleMania 36.