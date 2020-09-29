Sami Zayn made his WWE RAW debut in 2015, coming out to answer John Cena's United States Championship open challenge. Zayn impressed one and all that night and came very close to beating Cena despite being unsuccessful eventually. However, that wasn't the only story from that night. Sami Zayn also ended up injuring his shoulder that night during the match against John Cena.

Sami Zayn explains how he got injured in his match against John Cena

Sami Zayn was recently a guest on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast. During the show, Sami Zayn opened up about that night and the exact details behind what happened to his shoulder:

I didn’t know what happened at the time because it happened so fast. It popped out and popped in right away. It happened so fast that I was in denial wondering if that just happened or did it just pop? Was it a crack or a pop? I didn’t even know what it was, but it scared me a little bit. When my arm went down, it was back in and everything seemed fine. It was my debut against John Cena, maybe the biggest star ever, in my hometown and I’m getting this amazing hero’s welcome. Before the match, I had put some Vicks Vapor Rub under my nose. It coagulated in my mustache and it looks like I have a booger right on my nose. I get in the ring and I tell the ref and John Cena that I think my shoulder popped. At this point, I feel fine and we wrestle for about a minute. He gives me a back suplex and that’s when it’s out and it’s not getting back in. My arm was dead and I couldn’t roll and I think when I finally did roll, it went back in place. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Sami Zayn faced AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in an incredible ladder macth for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions on Sunday. Zayn won the match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.