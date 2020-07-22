5 WWE Superstars and their interesting pre-match rituals

Ever wondered how a WWE Superstar feels just before entering the arena for a match? Superstitions and rituals have always been a huge part of every sport. There are several WWE Superstars who have their set of pre-match rituals that they perform before entering the arena.

Every time a WWE Superstar steps inside the ring, he puts his body on the line and is at risk. One never knows what might happen in a physical sport like this. Hence, they have certain ways of calming themselves down and collecting their thoughts before going out to entertain the WWE Universe.

While there are common practices like stretching and isolating themselves, there are some pretty unique pre-match rituals followed by some top WWE Superstars. Let's take a look at five of them here. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions on the same!

#5 The Bella Twins

Soon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - class of 2020, The Bella Twins have been a huge part of the women's division of WWE. Sharing a total of three WWE Divas Championship reigns between them, the Bella Twins signed with WWE in 2007.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella have had a successful career with WWE, being part of some huge storylines with each other, as well as against each other. Speaking of their pre-match rituals, the Bella Twins revealed the following to WWE.com :

Brie: “Nikki and I are really big into meditation and prayer. Many people like to listen to loud music and get pumped up, but it’s actually funny because Nikki and I like quietness. We like to really collect our thoughts, take those deep breaths, and really just connect with ourselves.”

Nikki: “Not too many people do as much meditation before their match, and some people want to get fired up, scream and yell, but Brie and I want to be in a calm zone. I need that quiet space. I need to get my head in the right area.”

Brie: “Because she’s my sister, I know I’ll get honest feedback. Nikki knows how to calm me down if I’m overly nervous, and she can tell when I’m distracted. We’ve been together for 29 years: She knows what to say if I look distracted to get me back into the mode. She knows how to keep me on track. And one thing we do when we’re in Gorilla is we’ll kiss each other on the cheek and slap each other’s butts. Then we’ll say, ‘We’re going to do amazing out there.’ ”

Nikki: “And you don’t see a lot of people slapping each other’s butts before going out to the ring.”

Both Nikki and Brie have announced their retirement from in-ring competition in WWE. Currently, both the twins are pregnant and are expecting to welcome a new member to their families soon.